Leeds United fans in big Millwall shock with Whites fear and frank admission

Leeds United host Millwall this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round,

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will host Millwall for a place in the FA Cup fifth round - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off including a shock prediction, admission about the contest as a whole and January transfer window fear.

DAVID WATKINS

Another game done and dusted, another 2-0 result and another three points safely garnered at Coventry this week but, dear oh dear, it should have been another 7-0 mauling if we’d only remembered to pack our shooting boots!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances galore were wasted at Coventry and many final balls left a lot to be desired too, while more poor officials also probably cost us a couple more goals with a good penalty shout turned down and a fine goal wrongly chalked off.

No matter, we now move onto a (relatively) stress-free home encounter with the Lions of Millwall.

For some time I’ve thought we will come unstuck in this FA Cup tie; my logic is that I’m sure Daniel Farke will again rest most of his regular first XI while there is a good chance that Millwall will go full strength. While our second string XI was good enough to see off Harrogate Town, I’m not sure it will conquer the Lions.

Our regular bench players are all good players, of course they are, it’s a sign of the squad strength we now have, but to ask them to be as effective as the main XI who have played far more minutes together, is a big ask.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Millwall 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, the transfer window closed with a couple of fringe squad players leaving (Charlie Crew, Joe Gelhardt) but nobody coming in.

Opinion is definitely split on whether this is good in the long run or a missed opportunity to give Daniel Farke an additional forward just in case of injuries or suspension.

Time will tell if this was a good decision or not, myself and others think it was an opportunity missed and it could come back and bite Leeds on the bum.

Leeds welcome an old foe to Elland Road tomorrow. Millwall have already beaten Leeds 1-0 earlier in the season in the league so the tie gives them the opportunity to get revenge and progress to round five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in the last round, I’d expect quite a few changes from the side that faced Cardiff and Coventry with Darlow, Gnonto, Ramazani, Gruev and Joseph coming in to give them some minutes in the starting XI. It may also be a perfect opportunity to bring Pascal Struijk back into defence.

I hope that there is enough in our back up XI to get past Millwall. Even though the league is top priority, a decent run in the FA Cup wouldn’t hurt and give the players selected a real chance to impress their manager as they might be needed in the games to come.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 0.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United return to FA Cup action having been drawn against Millwall in a frankly unappealing fixture.

However with no replays this season, Millwall may well play with a more adventurous attitude than many teams visiting Elland Road, and they will fancy a Cup run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke will make numerous team changes. Recently the substitutes’ bench has been so strong that all nine sitting on it would have a serious chance of starting for any other Championship team.

Karl Darlow will start in goal along with Isaac Schmidt, Mateo Joseph, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto, probably Ilia Gruev and Josuha Guillavogui and possibly Max Wober.

The remaining positions will be filled by those needing fitness or not deemed an injury risk. Consequently, the bench will be even stronger than usual.

Hopefully, the atmosphere will be good at Elland Road as members take advantage of season ticket holders “having a day off” and the usual Millwall rivalry kicks in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds should be too strong for Millwall, especially in current form, but with so many changes expected, I see the team being less efficient than usual and I can see Millwall scoring.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 1.

ANDY RHODES

After two superb wins in the league, Leeds United can shift their focus to the FA Cup this weekend.

A fourth round tie against Millwall offers Daniel Farke a chance to rest some of his key players knowing they have a tough run of games ahead of them.

Joel Piroe, Dan James and Jayden Bogle, among many others, have put in some shifts recently so Farke may be inclined to bring Mateo Joseph, Willy Gnonto and Sam Byram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilia Gruev, Largie Ramazani and Pascal Struijk may also play and, with Leeds being so good without these key players, they should have too much for Millwall.

While this will be an important game for Farke, he’ll surely have one eye on the Watford, Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion games that follow.

Having started a difficult sequence of games perfect at Coventry on Wednesday, continuing the momentum in the FA Cup may be key to United’s ongoing success.

Fingers crossed, then, we can have a relax and enjoy the break from league action while we can.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 1.

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City on Wednesday night proved to be a game that showcased all of Leeds United’s skills, and although their wastefulness in front of goal was frustrating, some games are like that.

It was great to see the defence rising to the occasion when it was needed, and Ilan Meslier deserves a special mention for his fine performance.

Next up is an FA Cup tie with Millwall at the bizarre kick-off time of 12.15pm tomorrow.

This is on police advice, but you wonder whether the boys in blue have considered the fact that the south London outfit will only be bringing a few hundred of their lovely supporters to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current form book needs to be thrown out of the window for this one and although United are expected to field a strong side, Daniel Farke will have one eye on their trip to Watford three days later.

The last thing that the Whites need will be a cagey encounter with extra time involved, so I believe that they will go for the jugular from the kick-off.

This could produce a ‘banana skin’ scenario, but that’s the risk they will have to take.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Millwall 2.