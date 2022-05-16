Late Elland Road drama is threatening to topple injuries as the most common Leeds United theme during the 2021/22 campaign.
This year will largely be remembered for the end-of-season drama set to unfold on the final day, Marcelo Bielsa's exit, several simultaneous injuries to key first-team players and repeated stoppage time salvation.
The Whites have picked up several points during the final throes of matches, ensuring the team are still in with a chance of Premier League survival heading into the final week of the season.
Leeds United's supporters have been a predictably vocal and enthusiastic bunch throughout the season, selling out home and away, cheering on the side until the final whistle.
Their influence will be considerable at Brentford on the final day, but the travelling support - as well as 36,000 inside Elland Road - have already given the players several memorable moments to look back on.