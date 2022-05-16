Late Elland Road drama is threatening to topple injuries as the most common Leeds United theme during the 2021/22 campaign.

This year will largely be remembered for the end-of-season drama set to unfold on the final day, Marcelo Bielsa's exit, several simultaneous injuries to key first-team players and repeated stoppage time salvation.

The Whites have picked up several points during the final throes of matches, ensuring the team are still in with a chance of Premier League survival heading into the final week of the season.

Leeds United's supporters have been a predictably vocal and enthusiastic bunch throughout the season, selling out home and away, cheering on the side until the final whistle.

Their influence will be considerable at Brentford on the final day, but the travelling support - as well as 36,000 inside Elland Road - have already given the players several memorable moments to look back on.

1. August 2021 Kalvin Phillips greets the Leeds United support during the team's first home game of the 2021/22 campaign. Fans were unable to attend in number during the Whites' first season back in the top flight (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

2. August 2021 Then-manager Marcelo Bielsa signs autographs for supporters at Turf Moor before the Whites' 1-1 draw with Burnley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

3. September 2021 Raphinha sends the Norman Hunter Stand into rapturous celebration following his opening goal against West Ham United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. October 2021 'One Stuart Dallas' chant the Leeds United away support as the Whites win at Norwich City's Carrow Road (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)