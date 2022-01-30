Leeds United fans hailed by Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette after recent example

Lacazette's Gunners side stormed to a 4-1 victory in December's Premier League clash at Elland Road for which Leeds had a full team of players sidelined.

Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal into a 16th-minute lead and the same player doubled the London outfit's advantage 12 minutes later.

Bukayo Saka bagged a third for Mikel Arteta's side three minutes before the break and a 75th-minute Whites reply via a Raphinha penalty was followed by an Emile Smith-Rowe strike six minutes from time.

IMPRESSED: Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette at Elland Road following December's 4-1 victory against Leeds United. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Lacazette, though, said it was noticeable how United's fans stuck with their side until the end, support which left the 30-year-old Frenchman extremely impressed.

“I love the atmosphere in English games, because you know the fans will be loud until the end, whatever the score is,” said Lacazette, speaking in an interview with arsenal.com

“Look at the Leeds game for example.

"They supported their team and sang until the end.

"That’s similar in France as well though.

"Mostly they get behind their team even if they are down, and that’s the football I like.

“I think all the players like that, and need it as well, because of course there are some games when you are not at your best and that’s when you need the energy of the crowd.

"You need your fans with you to keep pushing you. There have been lots of games when teams have come back from two or three goals down, and that’s because of the fans."