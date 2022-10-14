Leeds United fans explain why Whites can upset Arsenal with conflicting views

Ahead of the visit of the table-topping Gunners, here is what our YEP Jury think will happen, featuring contrasting views among the quintet.

ANDREW DALTON

I hate to use the term free hit when previewing Leeds games, but Sunday's game against the current league leaders would probably fit into that category. Arsenal are flying at present as they look for their first league title since 2004. As for Leeds, despite the fact we have gone five games without a win, Sunday is a game we can attack without as much pressure.

OPTIMISM: As winger Luis Sinisterra, above, returns from suspension. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Team selection as always will be an interesting topic with the main discussion on who will the returning Luis Sinisterra replace as he returns from his one match suspension. Leeds haven’t beaten Arsenal at Elland Road since November 2000, when an Olivier Dacourt free-kick saw off the side from north London, on a day when Rio Ferdinand was unveiled as a United player signing from West Ham for £18m (pennies nowadays!). As for the game, if Leeds can keep it tight, I am hoping we can produce a performance similar to the Chelsea one.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Arsenal 1.

ANDY RHODES

After the disappointment of Sunday, Leeds will be hoping for a better display against the Premier League’s form team. Arsenal have surprised fans and pundits alike by sitting top of the league, and it’s a position which is hugely deserved.Leeds, then, will have their work cut out dealing with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who’ve both caught the eye this season. Brenden Aaronson was the one for Leeds who stood out at Crystal Palace. His run for the opener was good enough to earn him a goal. Stats have shown this week, that although United are mainly threatening down the left, to beat a side like Arsenal, they’ll have to be dangerous across the entire park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes without saying that they’ll have to be stronger at the back, too. Twelve goals conceded isn’t bad but sloppy goals conceded have been a problem. This will be a tough afternoon but anything can happen in the Premier League.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Arsenal 3.

KEITH INGHAM

When you’ve had a defeat and an aeroplane scare on your return from London, what you probably don’t need next is a game against one of the form teams of the league, indeed the Premier League leaders. Arsenal are ‘flying’ with new recruit Gabriel Jesus adding to a squad that has quality throughout. It’s also worth noting that there were calls for Mikel Arteta to be sacked after the same number of games last season but the owners kept faith and are benefiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will probably push Manchester City for the title. Maybe, in Leeds’ current circumstances, we should remember this as pressure started to mount on Jesse Marsch after a return of two points from 15. The next few games are so important to quell those questioning his tenure.

Willy Gnonto pushed his chances of a first start for the first team with a winning goal for the Under-21s at Sunderland. I’m a little concerned that Patrick Bamford might take a while to regain anything like his best form and Gnonto, Rodrigo or Gelhardt must be given an opportunity if he (Bamford) doesn’t regain his sharpness. Unfortunately, I see a heavy defeat to add to Jesse Marsch’s woes. A decent performance with 100 per cent given by the players would be appreciated and is the minimum the fans expect.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Arsenal 4.

DAVID WATKINS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal arrive with a near-perfect Premier League record so far; eight wins and just a solitary defeat, to Manchester United, has them riding high at the top of the table. Leeds have faltered after a decent start saw us garner seven points from our first three games. We’ve now added only two more from our last five.

Arsenal walloped us 4-1 at Elland Road last season and beat us twice at the Emirates, so, all things considered, logic says we lose this one. Is there hope? Well, yes. Luis Sinisterra’s invention was missed at Selhurst Park but should be back on Sunday against a team that will at least allow us to play.

Leeds can also take heart from those first 20 minutes in south London when we dominated a decent Palace team and ought to have grabbed a two-goal lead, let alone the one we did get. Arsenal will drop points in upcoming games, of that I’m certain, and, as long as we can defend like a Premier League side should, then we may all get a surprise.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Arsenal 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIKE GILL

As we settle into our third season in the Premier League, it has become clear to most fans that romance is probably dead. The reality of life for the teams in the bottom third of the table is a constant war of attrition which may or may not involve a relegation battle at the end of the season.

This grind is sometimes enlivened by the odd shock result against one of the ‘big boys’ which keeps hope alive. Leeds have gone a worrying five matches without a win with precious few goals scored in this period. Their unbeaten home record is the one bright star in their constellation but this will be put to the sternest of tests on Sunday.

Arsenal seem to have at last awoken from their slumbers and have made their best start in years. Last time out they saw off Liverpool despite a breathtaking fightback from the Reds. The head predicts a resounding win for the Gunners but a fool and his money are soon parted!

Advertisement Hide Ad