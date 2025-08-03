Leeds United returned to action at Elland Road for the first time in 14 weeks to play Villarreal - and the club’s fans were out in force to see Daniel Farke’s new-look Whites.

Up until Saturday’s friendly, Leeds had not played at their famous home since all the way back on April 28 through the Monday night visit of Bristol City - by which the point the club had already sealed promotion to the Premier League.

The clash against the Robins acted as something of a promotion party in being the first game at Elland Road since Burnley’s win against Sheffield United the previous Monday night which guaranteed automatic promotion.

After the party against Bristol City at Elland Road and easy 4-0 victory, Leeds went on to seal the Championship title with their dramatic final day win at Plymouth Argyle which led to huge celebrations at Home Park and then the club’s epic title parade through the city of Leeds.

After a well earned break - for both the club’s players and fans - the summer rebuild began ahead of United’s Premier League return and with it the pre-season friendlies.

But it was not until Saturday afternoon that United’s fans finally got the chance to see their new-look side back in business at their famous home and the club’s supporters certainly made the most of it.

A massive crowd of over 35,000 made their way into Elland Road - even for a friendly - and here, via Getty and PA, are 43 brilliant photos of United’s supporters, new faces and a boss salute.

