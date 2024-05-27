Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans’ verdict has been delivered on Leeds United’s play-off final defeat to Southampton.

Leeds United are heading for another season in the Championship after Sunday’s play-off final defeat - and the club’s fans are not impressed.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the Wembley defeat to Southampton, the season as a whole, boss Daniel Farke and the players the Whites need.

ANDY RHODES

Play-off finals are the very definition of do or die. One side will reap the rewards of their performance and the other will be left with nothing but regrets and, after this display, Leeds will have plenty of those.

United’s start was positive and put Southampton under pressure, albeit without any serious goal threat, and therein lies the problem. Leeds have struggled to lay a glove on too many sides in recent weeks. Southampton didn’t need to push themselves to go in front, nor were they called into any heroics at the back.

Once they went in front, they asked Leeds a question which they were unable to answer. Players with a sense of urgency are desperately needed next season. It’s one thing controlling possession, but when it’s between Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, it’s not going to hurt anyone.

Players will leave the club, but if Daniel Farke can put another strong squad together, there’s no reason why we can’t go one better next time. Let’s just hope that there aren’t three teams who finish on 90+ points next season.

Man of the match: Dan James.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United started brightly but did not make the most of some good situations but after 24 minutes Southampton unlocked the Whites’ defence using a well-rehearsed play and made the most of the situation with Adam Armstrong scoring. The game-plan was working for the Saints.

Leeds have had failings this season – the inability to break down well-organised defences sitting deep and an inability to capitalise on set-pieces. These weaknesses manifested themselves again as Southampton sacrificed free-kicks and sat deep, playing the game on their terms.

It was 94 minutes before Alex McCarthy in Saints goal made a save although he was well beaten after 85 minutes by a Dan James strike which cannoned off the crossbar, but sadly away from the goal-line.

In a game of fine margins and few chances, Southampton edged it and the Leeds crowd knew it. Once again Leeds have fallen at the final hurdle. Gutted. I need a holiday now.

Man of the match: Dan James (and he was a substitute).

DAVID WATKINS

The result at Wembley was always going to depend on which Leeds United turned up – the one that pulverised Norwich last week or the lacklustre, lacking ideas one that lost three of its final four league games.

Sadly, it was the latter and all the good points we praised the team for after Norwich had disappeared again. Gone again was the movement and pace of Joel Piroe, gone was the probing control of Georginio Rutter and gone was the attacking threat from Willy Gnonto and Cree Summerville.

I could argue that Leeds possibly just shaded the game overall – a game in which neither team looked likely to worry the Premier League any time soon – but at crucial moments the Saints were clinical and we were not. When we needed a bit of luck, that too was missing as a late Dan James shot crashed against the crossbar.

So, a 24th-minute strike from Adam Armstrong, his 24th of the season, was enough to propel Saints into the Premier League while compelling Leeds to try to do it all again next season in the Championship.

We all know there is no guarantee we will be as competitive next season as this and we have no real idea even which players will still be with us. Uncertainty hangs over us again.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

KEITH INGHAM

Another Wembley appearance and once again heartbreak in the play-offs. What will be remembered is the failure and not the fact that we would have been promoted automatically in most Championship seasons, but unfortunately it is what it is.

Daniel Farke now has to raise the troops for next season, with or without some of the players that simply didn’t turn up on the big day. We started well, although the possession we had wasn’t remotely turned into any chances.

Southampton grew into the game and Adam Armstrong cut through the heart of the Leeds defence to put them ahead. Illan Meslier’s save kept the score to only one at the break.

Leeds upped the ante in the second half but failed to trouble Alex McCarthy in the Saints goal until substitute Dan James struck the crossbar and brought a save from him in the dying minutes of the game.

Three games against Southampton and three defeats so that statistic says they are a better side and deserve to go up. Questions will be asked about Farke but it would be stupid to sack him after such a good season, points and performances.

Until the world stops going around, always Leeds but unfortunately always falling at the last hurdle, or so it seems.

Man of the match: Dan James.

MIKE GILL

Not the best ending to what has been overall a very enjoyable season. Southampton were the better team... just, and until the closing minutes United could not do much to trouble their opponents.

Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter were not the same players as those who took Norwich City apart and Joel Piroe never really got started. There was almost an air of inevitability about it when Adam Armstrong nipped in smartly to give Saints the lead.

After that there were few clear cut chances for either side and as the clock ran down and the not-so-funny familiar forgotten feelings kicked in again. As Leeds fans we are put on this earth to suffer and suffer we do!

Dan James enlivened the proceedings and rattled the crossbar but this effort was a rare bright moment amidst a sea of mediocrity. Time to recharge the batteries, forget football for a while then observe the comings and goings and return once again fighting fit and raring to go.