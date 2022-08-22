Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there was something of a ‘split’ decision when it came to the man of the match award.

Here’s what the YEP Jury had to say on Sunday’s fantastic 3-0 triumph against the Blues at Elland Road.

DAVID WATKINS

TOUGH CHOICE: Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson, above, just about edged the YEP Jury verdict for the man of the match award against Chelsea. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only thing that seems to be indefatigable in football is that if none of the YEP Jury predict a Leeds win then you can pretty much guarantee it will happen .

But, having witnessed this display, possibly the best team performance from Leeds since we were promoted, many of us will now need to reassess our expectations, regardless of who the opposition happens to be.

Apart from the first 15 minutes, it was Leeds that looked like the ‘Big Six’ side and Chelsea that struggled to provide any meaningful opposition.

In that first period, Sterling looked dangerous and had chances as did Mason Mount with a shot Meslier touched around the post but once we weathered that initial storm then we seemed almost comfortable with just one further second-half save required from Illan.

To be fair, Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy handed the initiative to us with a 33rd-minute howler but when Rodrigo headed home four minutes later Leeds started to look very impressive. The third goal following more Chelsea defensive naivety finished off the perfect day.

The challenge for Leeds now is to push on and build on this fabulous start to the season.

Man of the Match: Jack Harrison.

KEITH INGHAM

Well I didn’t expect that scoreline at all but Leeds deserved the 3-0 win.

You have to go back to 2002 to remember their last home win over Chelsea. This was a really special day and one to remember.

Jesse Marsch brought in Dan James for the injured Patrick Bamford while ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt made the bench after missing the Southampton game. Chelsea brought in Gallagher for Kante.

Leeds, roared on by a full house, harried Chelsea to every ball but the visitors had Leeds’ hearts in their mouths as Sterling broke away.

The opening goal came as Mendy was robbed in the six-yard box by Brenden Aaronson and the American slid the ball into the empty net.

Five minutes later, the fans were in dream land as Rodrigo superbly headed in Harrison’s free kick. 2-0 at the break.

The second half didn’t have the same amount of action but Leeds continued to battle their opponents as they pushed to get back into the game. Meslier spread himself superbly to deny Sterling but the linesman had already raised his flag for offside.

Things got even better as Leeds made it three as Rodrigo flicked on a cross and Harrison netted to finish the game as a contest.

Leeds ran the clock down, introducing Forshaw,Sinisterra Klich, Greenwood and Gelhardt.

To rub salt into the wound Chelsea’s new centre back Koulibaly received a second yellow card and was sent off in the last 10 minutes.

Last season we lost all 12 games against top six sides but our first game against one brought a win and, boys and girls, I loved every minute of it !

Days like these, as I said earlier, don’t come along too much so enjoy this result more than most.

Man of the Match: All involved in white but Harrison deserves a special mention.

MICHAEL GILL

What a performance from the Whites.

They bossed this game from start to finish and even the most cynical of fans could not find any fault at all with this display.

Brenden Aaronson opened the proceedings to rob the usually alert Edouard Mendy and tap the ball into the net.

Before the fans could catch their breath, Rodrigo added a second as he rose above the Chelsea defence to head home Jack Harrison's inch-perfect free-kick.

The almost anonymous Raheem Sterling had an effort disallowed for offside but, generally, United dealt efficiently with everything that was thrown at them in a pulsating first half.

The Whites continued to dominate in the second period with the Leeds defence doing what was asked of them when it was required.

Jack Harrison put the game beyond Chelsea's reach with 20 minutes left as he put away a close-range effort from Rodrigo's assist.

It is very difficult to pick a man of the match as every Leeds player excelled himself.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

ANDREW DALTON

Unbelievable! Simply Unbelievable!

This has to go down as the best performance under Jesse Marsch as Leeds recorded their biggest home victory against Chelsea since October 1993!

Despite an early chance for Raheem Sterling, Leeds kept their composure to win at a canter. They took the lead through Brenden Aaronson, who picked up from a mistake from Mendy to tap into an empty net.

It was the perfect start and it was to get better as Rodrigo headed in a second to send the Leeds fans into dreamland!

It was the first time since December 2002 that Leeds were 2-0 up at home to Blues. It got even better when Jack Harrison, who has had a brilliant start to the season, tapped in number three!

Chelsea's day went from bad to worse as Koulibaly was sent off for a second bookable offence while Leeds fans were dancing in the stands.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

ANDY RHODES

It doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

To get a win against Chelsea is one thing but to do it in such an emphatic style was impressive.

The game couldn’t have been more different to the same fixture back in April. The performance this time was full of confidence, aggression and a complete understanding of the game plan.

Without the aggression in the press, the first goal simply doesn’t happen. Brenden Aaronson has bought into the system and we’re quickly seeing why Jesse Marsch wanted him.

Similarly, Rodrigo looks like a brand-new player. Another goal, plus an assist for him, sees him become the league’s top scorer.

He only needs two more to reach his tally for the whole of last season.

Jack Harrison was excellent as well. He might rarely do the spectacular, but he’s consistent and continues to deliver when Leeds need him to.

If Leeds can keep performing like this, the season will be far more enjoyable than the last.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more days like this to come.