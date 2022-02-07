Leeds United fans congratulate star Patrick Bamford after he posts first photograph with baby on social media
Leeds United fans have congratulated star striker Patrick Bamford after he posted a photograph with his child.
Bamford, 28, and his partner of three years Michaela Ireland announced the pregnancy late in 2021.
On Monday (February 7), he posted a picture adorned with three love hearts to his social media page.
Fans were quick to congratulate the pair.
Many also wished the striker well with his recovery from a current injury.
All Leeds TV said: "There is an heir to the Bamford throne.
"Congratulations to @Patrick_Bamford and his partner Michaela Ireland."
