Leeds United fans congratulate star Patrick Bamford after he posts first photograph with baby on social media

Bamford, 28, and his partner of three years Michaela Ireland announced the pregnancy late in 2021.

On Monday (February 7), he posted a picture adorned with three love hearts to his social media page.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford shared the picture on his Instagram story cc Patrick Bamford

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair.

Many also wished the striker well with his recovery from a current injury.

All Leeds TV said: "There is an heir to the Bamford throne.

"Congratulations to @Patrick_Bamford and his partner Michaela Ireland."