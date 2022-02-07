Leeds United fans congratulate star Patrick Bamford after he posts first photograph with baby on social media

Leeds United fans have congratulated star striker Patrick Bamford after he posted a photograph with his child.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:12 pm

Bamford, 28, and his partner of three years Michaela Ireland announced the pregnancy late in 2021.

On Monday (February 7), he posted a picture adorned with three love hearts to his social media page.

Patrick Bamford shared the picture on his Instagram story cc Patrick Bamford

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair.

Many also wished the striker well with his recovery from a current injury.

All Leeds TV said: "There is an heir to the Bamford throne.

"Congratulations to @Patrick_Bamford and his partner Michaela Ireland."

