Footage has emerged of an incident during Leeds United's visit to Burnley that is now being looked at by the FA and Lancashire Police.

Police confirmed to the YEP on Sunday that they were aware of an allegation involving a Burnley player and working with the Clarets. A spokesperson said: "Lancashire Police are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during the second half of the Premier League game between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor yesterday (18th October). We are currently working with Burnley Football Club to establish the facts."

By Monday the YEP became aware that the FA were also looking into the incident, which involved Burnley man Hannibal Mejbri. The Clarets substitute made his way from the touchline to the back of the goal and appeared to be communicating something with his goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. He then returned to the sideline where replacements were warming up. At full-time Leeds supporters in the away end spoke with police officers about an allegation of spitting.

Footage, apparently taken from the James Hargreaves' Stand where home fans are housed, has been posted on social media and shows Mejbri passing back in front of the Leeds supporters in the Cricket Field Stand while facing them. It is impossible to tell from the video if Mejbri did spit at or near the Leeds fans. In the video Leeds fans can be seen angrily remonstrating with the Burnley player.

Mejbri later came off the bench for the final stages of Burnley's 2-0 win over the Whites. He was involved in an incident that saw Leeds defender Pascal Struijk booked for his reaction to Mejbri's taunting of Gabriel Gudmundsson. Mejbri was also yellow carded.