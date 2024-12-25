Ampadu started alongside Joe Rodon in central defence for the visit of Oxford United last weekend but finished the match playing slightly further forward as substitute Josuha Guilavogui filled in alongside Welsh international Rodon.
On Boxing Day, Farke could have a key selection decision to make concerning Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. While the stand-in pair have been more than capable in the centre of the park during Ampadu’s absence, the club captain is likely to reprise his role in the middle, particularly if Pascal Struijk is passed fit and returns to work in tandem with Rodon again.
Leeds fans on social media have been clamouring for the opportunity to see how Ampadu and Tanaka could work together with the Welshman’s more defensive-minded presence possibly shoring up the Whites’ away displays, which have seen them concede first in six of their last seven outings on the road.
Here’s the YEP’s predicted lineup versus Stoke City.
