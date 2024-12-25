Ampadu started alongside Joe Rodon in central defence for the visit of Oxford United last weekend but finished the match playing slightly further forward as substitute Josuha Guilavogui filled in alongside Welsh international Rodon.

On Boxing Day, Farke could have a key selection decision to make concerning Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. While the stand-in pair have been more than capable in the centre of the park during Ampadu’s absence, the club captain is likely to reprise his role in the middle, particularly if Pascal Struijk is passed fit and returns to work in tandem with Rodon again.

Leeds fans on social media have been clamouring for the opportunity to see how Ampadu and Tanaka could work together with the Welshman’s more defensive-minded presence possibly shoring up the Whites’ away displays, which have seen them concede first in six of their last seven outings on the road.

Here’s the YEP’s predicted lineup versus Stoke City.

GK: Illan Meslier Farke's No. 1 who kept another clean sheet at the weekend.

RB: Jayden Bogle Hit the back of the net in the 4-0 thrashing of Oxford last weekend and should be raring to go again.

CB: Joe Rodon The defender sustained a cut to his head towards the end of last Saturday's game but Farke seemed confident he'd be fine for Boxing Day.

CB: Pascal Struijk Made the bench for the win over Oxford but wasn't risked. Should be capable of returning to the starting lineup on Boxing Day.

LB: Sam Byram Utility man Byram can be expected to start at left-back again, but 90 minutes might be too great an ask, so expect to see Isaac Schmidt at some stage.

CM: Ao Tanaka Despite Ethan Ampadu's return to fitness, it's difficult to see Farke dropping the Japanese international right now, even for his skipper.