Leeds United fans applaud new signing’s ‘day at the office’ as new video emerges
Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi has enlisted the help of a one-to-one coach during his days off from training at Thorp Arch
Leeds fans have commended summer signing Darko Gyabi’s attitude as a fresh video emerged of the teenager training on his day off.
The clip, posted by technical performance coach Dean Brathwaite, shows Gyabi participating in a series of drills in order to maintain sharpness whilst away from Thorp Arch.
The coach tweeted: “Leeds Utd Midfielder Darko Gyabi in the office on his day off”, as the 18-year-old showcased his footwork and skills.
Despite this weekend’s Premier League and PL2 fixtures being postponed as a mark of respect for the late Queen, Leeds players have still been permitted to train.
One-to-one technical coaching has become popularised recently as players aim to gain an edge on their teammates and opponents.
Gyabi is one of several youngsters enlisting the help of a private coach away from the training ground, as players – particularly on the fringes of the first-team – are in direct competition with each other.
The England youth international sealed a move to Leeds this summer for a fee in the region of £5 million. He is yet to make his senior debut for United but has featured prominently for the Under-21 side and took part in the first-team squad’s pre-season tour of Australia.
“Attitude like this is what gets you a long way,” @bern_lufc said on Twitter, applauding the youngster’s initiative.
@LukeStaton1 described Gyabi as a ‘class act’, while @lufcliam said: “this the attitude that hands you first-team football”.
@thomas_wilson95 said: “A player who’s looking to maximise his talent with hard work. Attitude like this will get him far in his career.”