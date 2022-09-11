Leeds fans have commended summer signing Darko Gyabi’s attitude as a fresh video emerged of the teenager training on his day off.

The clip, posted by technical performance coach Dean Brathwaite, shows Gyabi participating in a series of drills in order to maintain sharpness whilst away from Thorp Arch.

The coach tweeted: “Leeds Utd Midfielder Darko Gyabi in the office on his day off”, as the 18-year-old showcased his footwork and skills.

Despite this weekend’s Premier League and PL2 fixtures being postponed as a mark of respect for the late Queen, Leeds players have still been permitted to train.

One-to-one technical coaching has become popularised recently as players aim to gain an edge on their teammates and opponents.

Gyabi is one of several youngsters enlisting the help of a private coach away from the training ground, as players – particularly on the fringes of the first-team – are in direct competition with each other.

The England youth international sealed a move to Leeds this summer for a fee in the region of £5 million. He is yet to make his senior debut for United but has featured prominently for the Under-21 side and took part in the first-team squad’s pre-season tour of Australia.

Darko Gyabi signing for Leeds United earlier this summer (Pic: Leeds United)

“Attitude like this is what gets you a long way,” @bern_lufc said on Twitter, applauding the youngster’s initiative.

@LukeStaton1 described Gyabi as a ‘class act’, while @lufcliam said: “this the attitude that hands you first-team football”.