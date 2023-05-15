Leeds United fans applaud 'calming' men of the match amid unexpected Newcastle disappointment

Leeds United's English defender Luke Ayling hugs Leeds United's English midfielder Adam Forshaw (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEIL GREWER

Prior to the game I would have taken a point but having seen the game, I am disappointed with not getting all three.

The opportunity was there to go two goals up against Newcastle United, but instead three minutes later the game was all square, and soon after we were 2-1 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three mistakes cost us in the final analysis but it was the missed penalty that changed the course of the game.

Whilst both penalties conceded were avoidable, we have to score penalties – golden opportunities we should not pass up but all too often we do. Gutted.

On the positive side the team shape, attitude, commitment and all round performance was an improvement on recent games – and against the team in third place in the league – with Joel Robles in particular being a calming and organising influence.

Adam Forshaw’s second-half introduction gave us more composure and control in a frenetic game which was not helped by a referee making some strange decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Sam has us heading in the right direction – but was the appointment too late?

Men of the match: Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw.

ANDY RHODES

If one single game could sum up Leeds’ season so far then this 2-2 draw with Newcastle United would have been it.

United were by no means the better side but, in true Big Sam style, they were able to stay in the game and pose a significant threat of their own.The problems, though, came in defence once again. This time, Leeds were able to keep an opponent out in open play but, instead, rash penalties were the difference.If not for those we might be here discussing a different game.The match may have also changed had Patrick Bamford scored his spot kick.Although these things happen there is no excuse for some of the language directed his way on social media afterwards.In times like this the club, players and fans need to stick together.Next week will be vital to Leeds’ survival.Big Sam wants to take it to the final day but, to get there, Leeds will need to pick up points at West Ham United next weekend.Man of the match: Rasmus Kristensen.

DAVID WATKINS

Part of me says Leeds absolutely deserve to go down the way we continually shoot ourselves in the foot!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That game was there to be won; a goal up, a penalty awarded that should have seen us two to the good and Newcastle having to open up and come at us. And we fluffed our lines.Whoever is responsible for Patrick Bamford taking that penalty wants shooting – why, oh why would you give a vital penalty kick to a player so out of confidence and out of luck recently?We did it once before this season against Arsenal with the same result! Why do we have to keep making the same mistakes?Why do we never learn the lessons we are given?That’s the rant over but, in our situation surely we should have all these controllable things under control?I know Rodrigo might have missed the penalty too, but, if you were to choose between your top scorer, a man who finished sublimely only last week, and a man totally bereft of form and confidence…I’ll say no more.Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

KEITH INGHAM

Another three points that were there for the taking were squandered and Leeds may live another day but will still rue the late chance against Leicester and Saturday’s penalty miss by the same player.

Unfortunately this season has been one to forget for Leeds number nine, Patrick Bamford.No other team in the Premier League has lost as many points as Leeds when leading a game – another standout reason why they are short priced odds now to be relegated.Leeds had an early advantage when Luke Ayling, at the second attempt put the ball past Pope. They should have doubled their advantage but once again Bamford missed the opportunity, this time from the penalty spot, Pope saving his weak 12-yard effort.Wilson then netted from the spot just after the half hour mark and it got worse with just over 20 minutes to play as Wilson made it 2-1, also from the penalty spot.

To the relief of the home fans Rasmus Kristensen levelled via a deflection. Bamford had a late chance to head Leeds ahead in the last 10 minutes before Firpo was shown a red in injury time for a second bookable offence.On to West Ham in the hope of getting a win. By then it might be win or bust, if it isn’t already.

Man of the match: Rasmus Kristensen.

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United produced another battling performance but they are no nearer to escaping the relegation trapdoor as a three-point haul remains as elusive as ever.