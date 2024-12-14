Leeds United supporters and manager Daniel Farke could scarcely believe referee John Busby's decision not to show Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman a second yellow card for a strong tackle on Jayden Bogle during the first half at Deepdale.

Leeds went a goal down to Brad Potts' opener in the lunchtime kick-off at Deepdale but could feel hard done by at the break that their hosts had not been reduced to ten men.

Preston's Whiteman escaped further punishment after being penalised for a foul on Leeds full-back Bogle on the edge of the Lilywhites' penalty area. Busby took the view that Whiteman's foul was not worthy of a second yellow card, four minutes after being shown a card for clipping Brenden Aaronson's heels as the American broke through the middle of the pitch.

Leeds fans in the ground and watching along on television were left baffled by the decision, as well as Whites boss Farke, whose remonstrating with the fourth official on the touchline earned him a booking from Busby.

Sky Sports co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe sympathised with Leeds, claiming the controversial tackle in which Whiteman initially connected with the ball but followed through high on Bogle's ankle, should most likely have warranted a yellow card which would have seen the Preston man sent off on 36 minutes.

Scores of supporters took to social media to bemoan the decision, while EFL pundit and Not The Top 20 Podcast co-host George Elek said: "Hard not to think that if it’s any other player there they get a yellow card, and Whiteman is only saved because he’s already on one. I hate that, a second yellow shouldn’t have a higher threshold than the first."

"He gets the ball first but that follow-through, that is a yellow card," Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff added at half-time. "What's saved him in the end is the contact wasn't too strong but to have gone in like that on a booking already is a huge risk."