Leeds United fans all agree on what will happen against Bournemouth with Cherries incentive

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say in their predictions for Saturday’s clash between the Whites and Cherries at LS11, including extra motivation as a former favourite returns to LS11.

NEIL GREWER

We need the three points against Bournemouth and, based on Saturday’s display at Liverpool, we should get them. Bournemouth are sliding down the table having peaked a few weeks ago. Their defence looks more leaky than ours, and we are still creating enough chances to win games.

EARNT HIS CHANCE: Young Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The three points will do three things: firstly put us above Bournemouth (and I believe we will maintain that position until May), secondly give us a buffer to avoid being in the bottom three come the World Cup break, and, finally, make Jesse Marsch’s position more tenable.

I would keep the same team as started Saturday. Jack Harrison was wasteful last game but surely will be better tomorrow. Liam Cooper is a must for me as we look better organised with him in there. I’m expecting more goals for us than recently but with the inevitable concession at the other end.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Bournemouth 1.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the shock result at Anfield on Sunday, Leeds head into this weekend in search of an even more valuable three points. A win against Bournemouth tomorrow is vital if Leeds are to go into the World Cup break on a steady footing.

Although the Cherries have mixed form this season, this may ironically be a tougher game than the Liverpool trip. Tomorrow’s visitors are less likely to attack Leeds in numbers and leave gaps at the back. It may instead be a closer, more tense affair.

Every player justified his place in the team last weekend so, barring any injuries, it may be the same side again. Sadly, Luis Sinisterra will miss the game due to a foot problem so let’s hope Crycensio Summerville can continue his good form. This game has a similar feel to Fulham in that it’s a must win if Leeds are to distance themselves from the drop zone. Even at this early stage of the season, it may be viewed as a six-pointer.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bournemouth 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEITH INGHAM

When you’ve just enjoyed one of the best weekends of the season, you hope it can be carried into the next game. Let’s not get carried away; it means nothing if the Bournemouth result is a negative one. Bournemouth lost 3-2 to Spurs after being ahead last weekend but look organised. Amongst their ranks is ex-Leeds youngster Lewis Cook who, after an horrendous time with injuries, is showing what a good midfielder he is.

They will be without a couple of key players which, hopefully, will help Leeds. United are so unpredictable you never know what they might do; superb against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool but poor against teams you’d hope they’d beat. It’s these clubs that will be the ones that will determine where this strange season will go. If Leeds show the same desire from the off as they did last weekend, another three points should be theirs but, saying that, I expect a close game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bournemouth 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID WATKINS

With our record of getting predictions so dramatically wrong, I’m tempted to forecast a Leeds defeat to Bournemouth, but we can’t live our lives frightened of superstition… can we? The win at Anfield has boosted confidence and has put us in a much better place in the table but we must now follow it up with victory against the Cherries or else Saturday will have been for nothing.

There is still a nagging doubt that maybe we got lucky against Liverpool; Illan Meslier was on fire and they did present us with the first goal while a couple of our defensive blunders went unpunished for once. Bournemouth arrive on the back of three-straight defeats but were unbeaten in six prior to that. They are a point better off than Leeds but we have a game in hand. Another three points for Leeds and we can all relax knowing that even defeat at Spurs will leave us well placed going into the World Cup break.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Bournemouth 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIKE GILL

Jesse Marsch's biggest job this week will have been erasing the memories of the wonderful win at Anfield and getting his charges to concentrate on the task at hand against inconsistent Bournemouth. Fans remember but most of our players could not be expected to recall how Bournemouth were able to pick off one of our finest talents in Lewis Cook back in the days when the likes of Norwich and Burnley could also offer more to our players than Leeds.

That is motivation enough for the fans but can the team return to the routine tasks of winning against the Bournemouth’s of this world especially at Elland Road? This is what the Whites must do if they are to continue their progression. Most fans would like to see a starting place for Crysencio Summerville and surely he has earned it. With a fit Tyler Adams and an in-form Brenden Aaronson you have to believe that they will create enough chances for someone to put them away.