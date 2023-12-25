Our Leeds United fans' jury have been giving their thoughts

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Andy Rhodes

As far as early Christmas presents go, this was about as good as they come.

Few would have expected the 4-0 rout inflicted on a side as good as Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the first whistle to the last, Leeds were outstanding and, in honesty, deserved a wider margin of victory.

Considering how impressive the Tractor Boys have been this season, that shows just how good United were.

The forward players all clicked, creating chance after chance at a rate that the visitors just couldn’t deal with.

Perhaps the only thing missing from the attackers was a goal for the lively Georginio Rutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a couple of hits to the confidence in the last two games, this result will go some way to rejuvenating Daniel Farke’s side ahead of two tough away fixtures.

Preston North End have the tools to beat any Championship side on their day but they’ve struggled in recent weeks.

United will be hoping for another victory on Boxing Day to set them up for what could be an even trickier game at West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

David Watkins

Wow! That was exactly the Christmas present we all wanted! A terrific performance with clinical finishing that made Ipswich look very ordinary indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My only worry was that, as they got increasingly frustrated it appeared they were intent on kicking lumps out of us and deserved far more than the four yellow cards they did get.

It was a perfect performance from beginning to end; the Leeds press was relentless and one of the most free-flowing footballing sides in the division, the top scorers, were reduced to feeding off the odd scrap – two sights of goal in the first half that they put wide and nothing in the second.

For a second consecutive game, Leeds prevented their opposition from gaining a single corner kick; it was a dominant display and is another real statement of intent.

The key now is to back this result up with a win at Preston North End on Boxing Day and, with Ipswich entertaining Leicester City at the same time, the top of the table might just look a tad more congested by the time Boxing Day draws to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston are on a poor run of form after their bright start to the season and have just two wins in their last seven games.

Come on Leeds, let’s pile pressure on those Tractor Boys!

Man of the match: Hard to single anyone out, they were all superb.

Keith Ingham

There won’t be many afternoons this season like the full house at Elland Road saw on Saturday. Leeds absolutely battered second-placed Ipswich Town 4-0 to complete the double over the Suffolk side.

Leeds totally dominated the first period and were ahead within 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Piroe’s header from a corner was superbly saved but Pascal Struijk netted the rebound at the far post. They doubled the lead when Leif Davis scored an own goal by deflecting Crysencio Summerville’s cross past Václav Hladky.

Just before the break Summerville was upended by Davis and the winger surprisingly took the penalty and easily beat the Ipswich keeper from the spot.

Within seven minutes of the restart they were 4-0 up. Piroe seized on a rebound to complete a miserable afternoon for their visitors.

You couldn’t fault any player as they put on a show.

Daniel Farke used his substitutes well to give a few of the starters a rest before a tough period continues with a game at Preston on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich face Leicester City in the late kick off, so in theory, Leeds could be only four points behind second place if they get three points at Deepdale on Tuesday.

Man of the match: They all deserve huge credit.

Neil Grewer

Christmas came early at Elland Road. A goal from a corner. An own goal. A penalty awarded and scored. A messy final goal. A clean sheet. All resulting from a tremendous team performance but all usually absent from Leeds’ performances.

To single out one star performer is a little unfair, but Pascal Struijk must be very proud after his solid performance in his most important game to date as captain – topped off with a goal and a clean sheet.

Worth mentioning that Ipswich Town managed fewer attempts on goal than most recent visitors to Elland Road which underlines the Leeds superiority and a fantastic defensive/midfield display on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the substitution of all their best/most important players suggested acceptance of the result with 20 minutes remaining.

All of United’s substitutes slotted into the team with ease which bodes well for future games whilst allowing us to rest our key players.

I’m looking forward to Boxing Day's game as Leeds can go to Preston North End full of confidence and expecting another victory if they can perform anything close to Saturday’s performance – right now I fully expect three more points.

Man of the match: Pascal Struijk.

Mike Gill

The wind swirled around Elland Road but did not deter the Leeds United fans who were in fine voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ipswich Town fans who occupied the top tier of the West Stand were doing okay themselves for about eight minutes!

What came next was utterly devastating for both the Ipswich team and their fans as United showed almost complete domination over their visitors.

Joel Piroe started the proceedings as he headed a cross from a corner towards the outstretched arm of Vaclav Hladky who could only parry it towards Pascal Struijk who headed it home.

Next came a trademark mazy run from Crysencio Summerville. Piroe was screaming for the ball but the little Dutchman’s killer cut back was diverted into his own net by Leif Davis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse was to come for the former Leeds man as he upended the unstoppable Summerville in the penalty area.

Crysencio converted the spot kick just before half-time to the delight of the Leeds fans.

Piroe deservedly added the fourth goal, seven minutes later to add to the party atmosphere leaving his team-mates to casually stroll to victory as they kept possession and frustrated the clueless opposition.