Leeds United fan spots ex-Whites player perform unseen salute at Old Trafford before England game

Former Leeds United player and fan favourite Ezgjan Alioski was pictured performing the ‘Leeds salute’ in front of supporters at Manchester United’s home ground Old Trafford earlier this week.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

Alioski represented North Macedonia on Monday evening as England ran out 7-0 winners over the Eastern European nation in Manchester.

Fellow ex-Leeds man Kalvin Phillips scored his first Three Lions goal during the rout, a game in which Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane bagged a brace.

During the warm-ups ahead of kick-off, Alioski was spotted by an eagle-eyed Leeds United supporter performing the ‘Leeds salute’ synonymous with fans of the Elland Road club, much to the delight of social media users who shared the image far and wide on Friday afternoon.

Alioski left LS11 two summers ago following the Whites’ first season back in the top flight after a sixteen-year exile.

The Macedonian joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli to whom he remains contracted but spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce where he won the Turkish Cup.

The 31-year-old also caught up with former Leeds teammate Phillips at Old Trafford on Monday evening, snapping a selfie of the pair which the Man City midfielder then posted on his social media accounts.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Ezgjan Alioski of North Macedonia during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Ezgjan Alioski of North Macedonia during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
