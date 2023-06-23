Alioski represented North Macedonia on Monday evening as England ran out 7-0 winners over the Eastern European nation in Manchester.

Fellow ex-Leeds man Kalvin Phillips scored his first Three Lions goal during the rout, a game in which Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane bagged a brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the warm-ups ahead of kick-off, Alioski was spotted by an eagle-eyed Leeds United supporter performing the ‘Leeds salute’ synonymous with fans of the Elland Road club, much to the delight of social media users who shared the image far and wide on Friday afternoon.

Alioski left LS11 two summers ago following the Whites’ first season back in the top flight after a sixteen-year exile.

The Macedonian joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli to whom he remains contracted but spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce where he won the Turkish Cup.

The 31-year-old also caught up with former Leeds teammate Phillips at Old Trafford on Monday evening, snapping a selfie of the pair which the Man City midfielder then posted on his social media accounts.