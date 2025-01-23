Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United academy youngster James Tavernier will lead Scottish Premiership side Rangers out at Old Trafford on Thursday evening as the Gers take on Manchester United.

Tavernier, 33, is expected to make his second appearance at the home of the Red Devils after one previous outing for Newcastle United in 2012.

The defender, who has spent the last nine-and-a-half years at Ibrox, says it would be a 'special' night, both for him personally and the club, if Rangers could snatch a result against the English club.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Europa League group stage tie, Tavernier said: “We rise to the challenge, tomorrow will be another one, but we are all looking forward to the game and what it will bring. Everyone who is asked to play a part will give 110 per cent for the club and the fans until the final whistle.

“It would be special to get a result here as I am a Leeds fan, playing against Manchester United.

“I am experienced now, and you block out the noise and focus on the game and everyone in our team has that as they have been involved in big games.

“Playing here is a massive occasion, but it is every time I lead the team out, no matter if it is against Fraserburgh or Manchester United, it is always an honour. I am really looking forward to it.”

Bradford-born Tavernier spent seven years in Leeds' academy setup between the ages of nine and 16 before moving north to join Newcastle. He has made over 600 career appearances, including just shy of 500 for Rangers.