Leeds United fan Luke Humphries is the new world number one after beating Luke Littler in the PDC World Championship

World Darts champion and Leeds United supporter Luke Humphries hopes to able to show his trophy off to the Elland Road crowd. Humphries became world champion for the first time on Wednesday night as he edged out Luke Littler in a thrilling PDC World Championship final at Alexandra Palace.

The 28-year-old from Berkshire had been the pre-tournament favourite to lift the Sid Waddell trophy and now he has got his hands on it, it seems he has big plans. Humphries has been pictured at Thorp Arch recently, with players showing their support prior to the tournament and he is now planning another trip to West Yorkshire.

This time his eyes are on Elland Road and he hopes to be able to bring his prized silverware with him. Speaking after his victory, the new world number one, revealed a trophy parade has been mentioned to him before and it’s something he’s more than keen on.

"Someone said 'we'll wait until your world champion and then you can parade the trophy' and they were right,” he said, as per ITV.

"That would be a special, special thing to do to parade that trophy around Elland Road. For me to walk up on that pitch would be sensational."

On his love for Leeds, he added: "I wouldn't change my club for the world. The fans are just incredible, they support me so well.

"There is a saying with the Leeds fans that they're so loyal and if you're doing well they'll support you more than anything. I wouldn't want to be associated with any other club."