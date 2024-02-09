Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keith Ingham

Leeds progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to a extra-time 4-1 replay win on Tuesday night.

Leeds had gone ahead through a superb Willy Gnonto goal, his second in two games. Plymouth equalised 12 minutes from time to take it into extra time. Goals from sub’ Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and an own goal took them through to face Chelsea.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds now return their attention to the league. Rotherham are in town on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off. They haven’t had the best of seasons, as the table shows, but were good enough to take a point off Leeds earlier in the season. We dominated the game but they took their chance before half-time when we should have been out of sight.

After the changes for the cup game, you’d expect Daniel Farke to go back to the team that beat Bristol City, with one exception.

It could be an excellent opportunity to bring in new loan signing Connor Roberts at right-back and move Archie Gray into midfield, with Jaidon Anthony or Gnonto on the right if Daniel James is still unavailable.

You’d fancy Leeds to get a few goals but games against Rotherham are usually tight so an early goal would be advantageous.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 0.

Mike Gill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cup-tie with Plymouth may have been both exciting and satisfying but it was also energy sapping.

Full concentration and focus will be required from the Whites as they welcome Rotherham to Elland Road next.

The last time the sides met in November, Leeds took an early lead but surrendered it on the stroke of half-time and then failed to bag the three points in the second half.

Since then, the Millers have won only one game, when they beat Middlesbrough at home on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These factors alone should be enough to ensure that United do not become complacent.

This game needs to be put to bed before the big challenges that await the Whites in the coming weeks.

Closest rivals Ipswich have a tricky lunchtime clash with West Brom while Southampton will be expected to dispatch Huddersfield and, so, the relentless war of attrition known as the Championship continues.

Whatever happens, you feel that Daniel Farke is in control of proceedings and that United will do what they have to, whatever the other protagonists are up to.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 0.

David Watkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the exhilaration of that wet and windy night in Plymouth, we get back to the main event this weekend; a home league game with Rotherham United.

Unbeaten thus far in 2024, Leeds need to continue to amass as many points as we can in the hope we can still snatch an automatic promotion place. No-one wants to go through the uncertainty of the play-offs.

On paper, this game ought to be straightforward. We’ve easily disposed of Birmingham, Cardiff, Preston, Norwich, and Bristol City already this year and they all have far better records than the Millers. We don’t play on paper of course and anything can happen, but it would feel like our chase of Southampton was faltering if we didn’t add three more points to our season’s tally.

It’s a chance to measure ourselves against Saints as they won 2-0 at Rotherham only last weekend. Any upset would be all-the-more remarkable and unpalatable since Leeds are unbeaten at Elland Road this season. We are, along with Man City and Liverpool, the only sides in England’s top four divisions to be undefeated at home, while Rotherham have the worst away record in the Championship having garnered just four points from four draws. Come on Leeds, let’s not mess this one up!

Prediction: Leeds United 5 Rotherham United 1.

Andy Rhodes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a long trip ‘down south’ in midweek, Leeds return to Elland Road seeking a more straightforward fixture.

Daniel Farke utilised his squad well at Plymouth, resting some key players while bringing on the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to keep them ticking over.

As the games keep coming in February, we may see more squad rotation as the month goes on.

United will be expecting a win against Rotherham who haven’t fared well on the road this season. The Millers are winless on their Championship travels and have shipped the most away goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some may interpret this as a bad omen but Leeds have been ruthlessly efficient, particularly at home.

Praise has been heaped on the passing accuracy of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara this week. They will see plenty of possession this weekend but, if Rotherham sit deep, Leeds may need to be patient in finding a way through.

Fixtures like this always have shades of Wigan during the Bielsa years about them.

Let’s hope that this one isn’t another coupon buster.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 0.

Neil Grewer

The energy-sapping game at Plymouth, which nobody really wanted, did provide some positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have rediscovered the goalscoring groove with scorers who needed goals – Georginio and Willy Gnonto, the latter now getting back towards his best form.

Matteo Joseph gave a great account of himself and Ilia Gruev is displaying form in a role in the team which may well threaten Ethan Amphadu as a ‘nailed-on’ starter. Interchangeability of players within the squad is looking impressive.

So, Daniel Farke has some decisions to make in respect of Saturday’s team selection against one of the weakest teams in the league.

Only Joe Rodon is assured of starting in defence – and it’s a perm’ two from four in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward positions are likely to include our top-two attackers in Georginio and Cree Summerville, alongside Gnonto and Pat Bamford, I expect. And this leaves a strong bench.

I expect our team to be too strong for Rotherham and, as we seem to be able to find a way to a result in our current form, I also expect a comfortable win.