Leeds United Supporters’ Trust and Leeds United Supporters Club have addressed the booing of Mark Prince’s speech at the half-time interval of Friday night’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers, releasing a statement with sincere apologies.

A statement released by Leeds United Supporters’ Trust on Saturday afternoon read: "LUST and LUSC would like to address the booing during Mark Prince's speech at half-time of last night's game, and would like to offer our sincere apologies.

"To provide some context, the fans in the away end were unable to hear the content being spoken due to the quality of the sound system, or see the big screen, which led to a frustrated and unfortunate reaction during Marc's speech.

"Leeds United have spoken to us and said that they weren't made aware that Mark was going to be speaking at half-time, otherwise communications would have been issued to supporters before the game.

"The club will also be reaching out to QPR and Mark individually to apologise for the incident.

"As a group of fans that know all too well the dangers of knife crime, we would like to assure those connected to Mark and the wider QPR family that had our fans understood the importance and sensitive nature of the speech last night, in no way would Leeds fans have reacted in the way they did.

"We also want to acknowledge the great work the Kiyan Prince Foundation does.