Leeds United fan gallery and unseen match pictures from U21s 6-2 Southampton win
A collection of Leeds United pictures from the Whites’ 6-2 win over Southampton in PL2 on Friday evening
Leeds United’s Under-21s dispatched of Southampton at Elland Road last Friday in some style.
The Whites put six past the Saints’ defence, conceding twice late on but were in complete control for the vast majority of the contest.
First-team players, including captain Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Crysencio Summerville all featured in the 6-2 rout, along with several promising youngsters.
Leeds welcomed 10,689 supporters into Elland Road, an attendance which matched similar crowds for Under-21 matches against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal last season.
Here is a comprehensive fan gallery of Leeds supporters young and old, as well as unseen match pictures.