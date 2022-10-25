Pascal Struijk has placed on record his desire to extend his stay at Leeds United beyond the expiry of his current contract in June 2024. The Dutchman has been named in the Netherlands’ provisional World Cup squad – headed by former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal – this month after impressing in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons, both at left-back and his more natural berth of central defence.

This season, Struijk has featured almost exclusively on the left of head coach Jesse Marsch’s back four, filling in for the absent Junior Firpo, signed by the club last summer for a fee in the region of £13 million. Struijk, on the other hand, arrived at Elland Road initially as an Under-23 player back in 2018 and worked his way into previous manager Marcelo Bielsa’s thoughts during the team’s promotion campaign of 2019/20 and the following season in the top flight.

A former AFC Ajax academy player, Struijk is yet to make his senior international debut but the 23-year-old is in contention to receive his first cap in the months to come. He would join Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Rasmus Kristensen as one of several full international defenders on Leeds United’s books.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Pascal Struijk of Leeds United celebrates scoring their side's first goal with teammate Jack Harrison during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Speaking to Voetbalzone.nl in his native Netherlands, Struijk has revealed his wish to remain at Elland Road, despite the team’s recent form which has left them in the relegation zone: “For now, I am really enjoying myself at Leeds and it would be nice if they are willing to extend my contract. I feel good here and I am focusing on Leeds," the 23-year-old said.