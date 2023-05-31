LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Gaetano Berardi of Leeds is kissed by Liam Cooper (l) after he leaves the pitch after his last match for Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on May 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Berardi spent seven years at Elland Road, racking up over 150 appearances for the club and secured promotion back to the top flight with Leeds in 2020.

Known for fearlessness in the tackle and his leadership on the pitch, Berardi became a fan favourite throughout his time in West Yorkshire and was given an emotional farewell at the end of the 2020/21 campaign having battled back from a serious knee injury to make his final appearance for the club in the Premier League.

"A word can contain many emotions,” Berardi began in a statement released on Instagram. “Many feelings, many memories, and most of all many people. I choose one to close the chapter. THANK YOU!”

Former teammate Patrick Bamford commented on Berardi’s post: “What a guy, enjoy what’s next Bera”, complete with lion and heart emojis.

Berardi most recently represented Bellinzona in his native Switzerland and helped skipper the side to safety in the second tier during 2022/23.

Fellow Leeds favourite Gjanni Alioski also responded to Berardi’s news: “A great example. All the best!”

