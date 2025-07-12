Leeds United message as Whites fan defeats great rival to record big sporting triumph treble
Leeds United-fan women’s boxing star Katie Taylor has recorded another fresh big victory against her great rival to remain champion of the world.
Taylor, 39, took on big rival Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in the third bout between the duo in the last three years.
Defending her undisputed super-lightweight championship, Taylor made it three wins out of three against her Puerto Rican opponent, winning by unanimous decision for the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA 140lb titles.
Taylor was declared the winner by scores of 97-93 on two judges' cards whilst a third had the pair level at 95-95.
Leeds United issued message of congratulations to the Whites-fan boxer on their official X page, writing: “And still the undisputed champion! Congrats to Leeds United fan Katie Taylor on last night’s win against Amanda Serrano!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.