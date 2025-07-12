A Leeds fan has defeated a great rival to record a big sporting triumph.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United-fan women’s boxing star Katie Taylor has recorded another fresh big victory against her great rival to remain champion of the world.

Taylor, 39, took on big rival Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in the third bout between the duo in the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending her undisputed super-lightweight championship, Taylor made it three wins out of three against her Puerto Rican opponent, winning by unanimous decision for the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA 140lb titles.

Taylor was declared the winner by scores of 97-93 on two judges' cards whilst a third had the pair level at 95-95.

Leeds United issued message of congratulations to the Whites-fan boxer on their official X page, writing: “And still the undisputed champion! Congrats to Leeds United fan Katie Taylor on last night’s win against Amanda Serrano!”