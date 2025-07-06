47 Leeds United famous fans ranked in net worth order including Hollywood superstar

Susanna Sealy
Sports Writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 20:00 BST

The Elland Road club boast several high profile fans, including a star player from a Premier League rival

Leeds United fans are rejoicing that their beloved club will soon be back competing in the top tier of English football. It’s been two long seasons of Championship battling but after securing the top spot in EFL’s second-tier, the Whites will once again enjoy Premier League football.

The Elland Road club have always remained one of the biggest clubs in the country, thanks to a rich history in domestic and European football.

Supporters will soon be heading back to the Yorkshire ground for top-flight football and there are likely to be several famous faces spotted in the crowd.

Among those excited to see their club competing against the likes of Newcastle and Crystal Palace are some exceptionally high-ranking fans, one of whom could well face his boyhood club in the 2025/26 season.

Below are 47 of the most famous Leeds fans, ranked by their net worth.

Reported net worth - £1 million

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Reported net worth - £1 million | Getty Images for Disney Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

2. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

3. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Alistair Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images for IRONMAN Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2m

6. Miniminter, YouTuber

Reported net worth - £2m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

