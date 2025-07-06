Leeds United fans are rejoicing that their beloved club will soon be back competing in the top tier of English football. It’s been two long seasons of Championship battling but after securing the top spot in EFL’s second-tier, the Whites will once again enjoy Premier League football.

The Elland Road club have always remained one of the biggest clubs in the country, thanks to a rich history in domestic and European football.

Supporters will soon be heading back to the Yorkshire ground for top-flight football and there are likely to be several famous faces spotted in the crowd.

Among those excited to see their club competing against the likes of Newcastle and Crystal Palace are some exceptionally high-ranking fans, one of whom could well face his boyhood club in the 2025/26 season.

Below are 47 of the most famous Leeds fans, ranked by their net worth.

Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1 million

Jack P Shepherd, Actor Reported net worth - £1.2m

Mike Bushell, Presenter Reported net worth - £1.2m

Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete Reported net worth - £1.2m

Alistair Brownlee, Athlete Reported net worth - £1.2m