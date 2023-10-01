Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United have fallen further behind following a big lift for an impressive promotion rival.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 14:08 BST
Leeds began the weekend in sixth place in the Championship table but fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Southampton who moved level on points with the Whites. Leeds remained in sixth place ahead of the day’s 3pm kick-offs but were then overtaken by Cardiff City, Norwich City and West Brom who all enjoyed victories from the afternoon’s games.

A slice of relief was provided by highflying Ipswich Town being held to a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town and also third-placed Preston North End being walloped 4-0 by visiting West Brom. Victory for Ipswich could have seen Leeds end the weekend 11 points off the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich still moved top after the draw and a point ahead of Leicester City who visited Blackburn Rovers on Sunday but the Foxes eased to an impressive 4-1 victory at Ewood Park which has put them back into pole position and already 11 points ahead of the ninth-placed Whites.

HOT PACE: Set by Leicester City as Jamie Vardy, above, celebrates putting the Foxes 2-1 up in Sunday's 4-1 triumph at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.HOT PACE: Set by Leicester City as Jamie Vardy, above, celebrates putting the Foxes 2-1 up in Sunday's 4-1 triumph at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.
Goals from Wout Faes, Jamie Vardy, a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strike did the job for Leicester who already hold a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots ahead of third-placed Preston.

Enzo Maresca’s Foxes are two points ahead of second-placed Ipswich who are nine points ahead of the Whites. Leeds are three points off the play-off places ahead of Wednesday night’s return to action at home to QPR.

Leicester, meanwhile, have now won five consecutive games away from home for what is a club record.

