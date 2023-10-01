Leeds United have fallen further behind following a big lift for an impressive promotion rival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds began the weekend in sixth place in the Championship table but fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Southampton who moved level on points with the Whites. Leeds remained in sixth place ahead of the day’s 3pm kick-offs but were then overtaken by Cardiff City, Norwich City and West Brom who all enjoyed victories from the afternoon’s games.

A slice of relief was provided by highflying Ipswich Town being held to a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town and also third-placed Preston North End being walloped 4-0 by visiting West Brom. Victory for Ipswich could have seen Leeds end the weekend 11 points off the automatic promotion places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich still moved top after the draw and a point ahead of Leicester City who visited Blackburn Rovers on Sunday but the Foxes eased to an impressive 4-1 victory at Ewood Park which has put them back into pole position and already 11 points ahead of the ninth-placed Whites.

HOT PACE: Set by Leicester City as Jamie Vardy, above, celebrates putting the Foxes 2-1 up in Sunday's 4-1 triumph at Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Goals from Wout Faes, Jamie Vardy, a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strike did the job for Leicester who already hold a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots ahead of third-placed Preston.

Enzo Maresca’s Foxes are two points ahead of second-placed Ipswich who are nine points ahead of the Whites. Leeds are three points off the play-off places ahead of Wednesday night’s return to action at home to QPR.