Leeds United have opened initial talks with Everton about a deal to sign for defender Ben Godfrey this month. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Whites are keen on a loan agreement with an obligation to buy Godfrey in the summer.

However, it seems United may well face Premier League competition for Godfrey's signature with Sheffield United linked, while Fulham are also said to be keen on the 26-year-old. The latter have been linked by Teamtalk, who claim the Cottagers may well see Godfrey as an option should their move to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea be unsuccessful. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Serie A side Genoa hold interest, too.

If the reports are to be believed, then, Leeds will be keen to see any deal move quickly over the final week of the window if they are to make Godfrey one of the defensive additions they have been looking for. The Whites are yet to make a signing in the January window, but with the February 1 deadline approaching on the horizon, they'll be keen to be active in the coming week.

Godfrey certainly looks to be a player who could be available in the coming days, too, having struggled to force his way into Sean Dyche's plans at Goodison Park. The defender, who was born in York, has made just two Premier League appearances this season, despite being included in every matchday squad so far.

The England international did have a role to play last season under Dyche, showcasing his versatility by playing as a right-back and a left-back for the Toffees, but this season has been nothing short of a struggle for him. It's that versatility that may well be attracting Leeds, with United being short of options on both flanks at present, especially following the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling earlier this month.

Of course, centre-back is where Godfrey has spent most of his career, but he can play as a full-back on either side, while he can also play as a centre-midfielder if required. Farke will know all about that versatility, too, having coached him during his time at Norwich City.

