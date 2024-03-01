Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United travel to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday as the Whites look to pick up their 10th Championship win in a row. Such form has seen Daniel Farke's side move into the automatic promotion spots at the top of the table and with 12 games remaining they are perfectly positioned for a push to regain their spot in the Premier League.

Ahead of this weekend's fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, we take a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Joseph wanted

Mateo Joseph is attracting interest from across the continent, according to reports in Spain. The Leeds United youngster is the focus of a profile piece in Spanish outlet Sport, which declares Joseph has 'big teams in Europe very interested' and his goal-scoring exploits on Wednesday night has only increased the attention he is receiving.

Joseph bagged his first senior goals for the Whites in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea, with his brace taking Leeds to within just a few minutes of forcing extra time at Stamford Bridge. The England U20 international has been involved in Farke's first-team on a frequent basis this season and after finding the back of the net for the first time, he'll be keen to kick on.

Joseph has been with Leeds for a little over two years after joining the club from Espanyol in January 2022 and given the rapid progress he has made since, Leeds will be keen to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

Lineker's promotion prediction

Leicester City fan Gary Lineker may have been left disappointed last week, but he is now convinced Leeds will be a Premier League side next season. The Whites beat Lineker's Foxes 3-1 at Elland Road last Friday night to move to within six points of the league leaders and retain their spot in the Championship's automatic promotion places.

With 12 games to go they are now perfectly positioned for a push for promotion and Lineker is backing them to reclaim a spot at English football's top table, alongside his beloved Leicester.