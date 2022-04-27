Leeds United's youngsters have been heralded this season for their ability to step up to first-team affairs in trying circumstances this season.

At Elland Road and further afield, Leeds' youngsters have conducted themselves well as they negotiate the chasm between junior and senior football.

BOARD: Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear [left] and Director of Football Victor Orta [right] ahead of a first-team fixture (Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

The likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Charlie Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville and Cody Drameh have all made Premier League appearances this year, with the latter establishing himself as Steve Morison's first-choice right wing-back at Cardiff City during the second half of the season.

As a consequence of their senior involvement on Leeds United matchdays, the aforementioned quintet have become increasingly unavailable as the campaign has progressed, leaving the U23 side somewhat depleted.

The youngsters have been forced to field several U18 players in English football's top U23 division, and the squad currently find themselves teetering on the brink of an immediate return to Premier League 2 Division 2.

Last Friday saw the youngsters battle valiantly against back-to-back champions Manchester City U23 at Elland Road, where a staggering 21,321 fans broke the PL2 attendance record.

Ultimately, the young Whites were beaten 3-1 in a tight encounter, leaving just one remaining fixture this season away to Arsenal.

Whilst Leeds United's senior squad took on Crystal Palace in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, Chelsea U23s defeated Brighton and Hove Albion's development squad.

This was of particular significance for Leeds' U23s considering Chelsea are now one place and one point below the young Whites in the PL2 Division 1 table - with a game in hand.

Chelsea's victory means even if Leeds beat Arsenal U23 at the Emirates' Stadium on Friday, April 30, it may not prove to be enough to save them from relegation.

Chelsea's two remaining PL2 fixtures take place after Leeds' final game, meaning they will know exactly what is required to secure safety.

While matters at U23 level are of understandably lesser importance than the first-team's Premier League survival, relegation would have ramifications for the club's summer business.

Leeds' sales pitch in recent seasons - with regard to U23 signings such as Gelhardt, Greenwood and Summerville - has been the lure of U23 football at the highest level and Category One academy status.