Leeds United face League One opposition in second round of Carabao Cup
Leeds United have been drawn against Crewe Alexandra of League One in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The tie is scheduled to be played on the week commencing August 23.
Leeds kick-off their second season in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime at arch rivals Manchester United.
Carabao Cup second round draw
Northern Section: Oldham v Accrington, Newcastle v Burnley, Wigan v Bolton, Huddersfield v Everton, Sheffield United v Derby, Stoke v Doncaster, Shrewsbury v Rochdale, Nottingham Forest v Wolves, Morecambe v Preston, Blackpool v Sunderland, Leeds v Crewe, Barrow v Aston Villa.
Southern Section: Brentford v Forest Green, Millwall v Cambridge, West Brom v Arsenal, Norwich v Bournemouth, Cardiff v Brighton, Birmingham v Fulham, Gillingham v Cheltenham, QPR v Oxford, Swansea v Plymouth, Stevenage v Wycombe, Newport v Southampton, Northampton v AFC Wimbledon, Watford v Crystal Palace.