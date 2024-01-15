Leeds United could face further competition for one of their reported Premier League transfer targets this month.

Leeds United are set to face competition in their reported bid to land a new full-back. The Whites have been left short of depth at full-back having sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham, with few options on both sides.

Stuart Dallas remains out more than 18 months into his injury, while Sam Byram and Junior Firpo have both had injury issues of their own. Archie Gray has played at right-back for the most part this season, and while he is a midfielder by trade, the Whites are fortunate to have the youngster playing so well given their lack of depth on each side.

Though, it would seem Leeds are attempting to add more depth at full-back, with links aplenty to full-back signings this month. One of the players the Whites have been linked with is West Ham star Ben Johnson, who has struggled for regular football this term.

Johnson is still only 23 years of age, but he has racked up more than 50 Premier League appearances, and he is reportedly seen as an option for the Whites this winter. Though, fresh reports have claimed competition is ramping up for Johnson, with Leeds likely having to battle it out for his signature.

According to TEAMtalk, not only are Premier League strugglers Sheffield United and Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton interested, but La Liga clubs Real Betis and Villarreal are also said to be keen. Betis are currently occupying a European spot in La Liga, sitting seventh, just a point off the top six. Meanwhile, Villarreal are down in 15th place and just four points above the drop zone amid a hugely disappointing season so far.