Leeds United took care of business against old rivals Cardiff City on Saturday, winning 3-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium, and it could have been more. The Whites didn't make up any ground on the two teams directly above them, but they kept up their end of the bargain ahead of this weekend's home clash with Preston.

Daniel Farke's men are currently seven points behind second place Ipswich Town as things stand, and they are going to need to maintain ultra consistent form to make up that void. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Mepham competition

Leeds are being linked with a move for another Welshman this month, but it seems they have competition. Reports have claimed the Whites are interested in AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, who has struggled for game time this season.

But according to Alan Nixon, Premier League strugglers Sheffield United are also interested as they look to dodge the drop this season. It's unclear at this point whether Mepham will move on a loan or permanently, but Premier League competition is bad news for Leeds.

Cooper 'decision'

Leeds mainstay Liam Cooper could be set to follow Luke Ayling out of the club this summer. Ayling has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, and his deal at Elland Road will not be renewed beyond the end of the current campaign.