Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton side take on Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has delivered an impressive Leeds United verdict with a key Whites figure praise and Seagulls warning.

Hurzeler’s side will face their first game against a newly-promoted team of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon when Daniel Farke’s Whites line up at the Amex for a 3pm kick-off.

The last six teams promoted to the Premier League have all gone straight back down but Leeds sit six points clear of the dropzone after nine games played.

United’s start to season, though, has been of no surprise to Hurzeler who said Farke’s side already showed what they could do last season when storming to promotion as Championship champions.

“For me, it's not a surprise”

The Seagulls boss has saluted Farke’s “really impressive” work with the team - and fired a warning to his Brighton side about what will be needed against them on Saturday afternoon.

“For me it's not a surprise,” said Hurzeler of United’s start to life back in the Premier League, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“If you saw Leeds playing last season in the Championship, they were already impressive.

“Then of course they have added new players - everyone who has been promoted this season has spent good money so they're all doing well which means the league is getting more and more competitive and equal. Just look at the table and see how close it is.”

Asked what he had made to the work done by Farke so far this season, Hurzeler declared: “Really impressive. I think they have a clear style of play and good patterns in in the 4-3-3 shape.

“[They are] very disciplined and they don't give away a lot of chances. Like I said, a hardworking team who try to be there for each other and support each other.

“It seems to be that they have a good dynamic in their team. It will be a big challenge for us.”