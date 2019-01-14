Leeds United eyeing move for Swansea City winger Daniel James

Leeds United are contemplating a bid for Swansea City’s Daniel James after identifying the winger as a potential addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

James is on the list of outfield targets approved by Bielsa and will be offered the chance to move to Elland Road if Leeds agree to meet Swansea’s asking price.

Leeds United considering a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James.

The 21-year-old is valued in excess of £3m and Leeds, who are working to finalise their first January signing by bringing in goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, are weighing up an offer.

Beverly-born James, a full Wales international, joined Swansea as a youngster from Hull City’s academy in 2014.

He was handed his league debut by Swansea at the start of this season and has enjoyed a positive breakthrough campaign, scoring once and laying on three assists for Graham Potter’s side. Wales boss Ryan Giggs gave him his first cap against Albania in November.

Bielsa is in the market for attacking midfielders after losing Samuel Saiz to Getafe last month and he is keen to add a winger to his side having moved Pablo Hernandez from the right flank to fill the hole left by Saiz at number 10.

James is under contract with Swansea for another 18 months but Leeds see an opportunity to prise him away from the Liberty Stadium and involve him in the Championship run-in.

A new keeper, however, remains the most pressing priority for Bielsa and the club expect Casilla to fly in from Madrid for a medical this week.

United are ready to take on the rest of his deal at the Bernabeu, which runs until 2020, and have set up a move which will involve no transfer fee.

The former Espanyol keeper, 32, was on the bench during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Real Betis last night following a minor injury to Thibaut Courtois.

Real, though, see no future for Casilla in Madrid and Leeds are hopeful of wrapping up the move before their visit to Stoke City on Saturday.