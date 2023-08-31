Leeds United eye Rangers and Celtic transfer possibilities ahead of Old Firm with one less likely
A summer-long consideration of Glen Kamara as a potential addition is still very much alive, the YEP understands. The Finland international has a release clause and could set Leeds back somewhere in the region of £5m, which for his experience and ability could represent excellent value. Leeds have been looking at other targets for a central midfield role and have thus far resisted pulling the trigger on the Kamara deal but his arrival feels a lot more likely than Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.
An English-born Danish youth international, O’Riley is key to Brendan Rodgers’ plans at Celtic and the Scottish champions appear determined to keep him. Ex-Hoops boss Neil Lennon highlighted O’Riley this week as one player who had the bit between his teeth at Celtic Park. Losing O’Riley would come as a significant blow ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rangers. Daniel Farke had highlighted the youngster as a player he would like to add to the ranks at Elland Road but the current feeling is that Celtic will resist any attempt to lure him to the Championship.
If Leeds do finally complete the Kamara deal they are expected to add another for the midfield area prior to Friday night’s deadline. Farke currently has Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray as his first-choice midfield pairing but believes further depth is needed to cover for a duo who have started the season impressively. Ilia Gruev of Weder Bremen is another target Leeds are close to securing on a permanent deal.