Leeds United have been taking a long, hard look at midfielders at both Rangers and Celtic but one of the two is likelier ahead of the weekend’s Old Firm meeting.

A summer-long consideration of Glen Kamara as a potential addition is still very much alive, the YEP understands. The Finland international has a release clause and could set Leeds back somewhere in the region of £5m, which for his experience and ability could represent excellent value. Leeds have been looking at other targets for a central midfield role and have thus far resisted pulling the trigger on the Kamara deal but his arrival feels a lot more likely than Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

An English-born Danish youth international, O’Riley is key to Brendan Rodgers’ plans at Celtic and the Scottish champions appear determined to keep him. Ex-Hoops boss Neil Lennon highlighted O’Riley this week as one player who had the bit between his teeth at Celtic Park. Losing O’Riley would come as a significant blow ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rangers. Daniel Farke had highlighted the youngster as a player he would like to add to the ranks at Elland Road but the current feeling is that Celtic will resist any attempt to lure him to the Championship.

