Leeds United eye Italian striker, Newcastle want Aston Villa loanee, Rotherham name price for Derby, Stoke and Norwich target - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United and Fulham sent scouts to watch Foggia striker Paolo Clemente. (TMW – in Italian)

Cardiff City have joined Crystal Palace in the Premier League clubs hoping to prise Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham away from Aston Villa next month. (Birmingham Live)

However, it is thought Newcastle United are ready to battle to sign Tammy Abraham should Chelsea decide to cash in on the 21-year-old. (Northern Echo)

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is reportedly lining up a double swoop for Middlesbrough’s Rudy Gestede and Wolves’ on loan Norwich midfielder Ben Marshall. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Norwich City, Stoke City and Derby County target Will Vaulks could be available for around £1.5million from Rotherham United. (Daily Mail)

Preston North End are considering a move for Shamrock Rovers and Republic of Ireland U19 international midfielder Aaron Bolger. (Irish Independent)

Millwall manager Neil Harris has admitted it is unlikely the Lions will sign winger Ben Marshall amid to recent speculation. Marshall is currently on loan at Norwich from Wolves. (London News Online)

Bayern Leverkusen have said to have shortlisted Norwich boss Daniel Farke as a potential replacement for Heiko Herrlich, however isn’t a frontrunner. (RP-Online – in Germany)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed he will likely target loan moves when the transfer window opens next month. (Sheffield Star)

Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall is wanted by a host of League One and Two clubs but a loan move could depend on whether Tony Mowbray signs a striker next month. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Birmingham City have sent 19-year-old goalkeeper Michael Luyambula on loan for his second spell of the season with National League South side Hungerford Town. (Birmingham Live)