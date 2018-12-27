Leeds United eye €18m striker and Fulham goalkeeper, Tottenham Hotspur table £15m offer, Nottingham Forest set to lose £7m attacker - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United will rival Leicester City, Lille and Marseille for Al Saad's €18million-rated Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah in January. (DZ – in Algeria)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds are set to face competition from Nottingham Forest for £4million-rated Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who left Forest in 2014. (Football Insider)

However, another report suggests Leeds have turned their attention towards Fulham goalkeeper Fabri. La Liga side Rayo Vallecano are also said to be interested. (Milliyet)

Ibai Gomez, heavily-linked with Leeds in recent months, could be set to join Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon after reportedly tabling an offer for the Alaves man. (EITB)

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has stated the Turkish club can sign Leeds loanee Caleb Ekuban if they want to. “If we want to sign him then we can,” he said. (Haber61)

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a £15million bid for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, who has been linked with a host of top-flight clubs - including RB Leipzig. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest star Joe Lolley, linked with West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Crystal Palace is poised to be the subject of a £10million bid from Bournemouth. (TEAMTalk)

Sheffield Wednesday are close to appointing former Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce as Jos Luhukay’s replacement. (Sheffield Star)

Blackburn Rovers are set to complete the permanent signing Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton in a £7million deal. He joined the club on loan in the summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at the DW Stadium until 2021. (Various)

Reading have loaned 21-year-old England U20 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Luke Southwood to National League side Eastleigh for one month. (Daily Echo)