It was a day full of emotion for Daniel Farke, back at the ground where he masterminded such success, but he kept a clear head when all around were in danger of losing theirs and plotted an impressive victory for the Whites. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Crysencio Summerville

OUTSTANDING: Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates drawing Leeds United level with the first part of his brace en route to a 3-2 Whites victory against Championship hosts Norwich City at Carrow Road. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

His talent has never been in question but turning flashes of brilliance into Man of the Match performances and consistency is beyond many players. Summerville showed at Norwich that he can give Leeds far more than glimpses. He was outstanding and the two goals were fully deserved. His quick feet and skill will attract plaudits but his work-rate is fantastic too.

Daniel Farke

Farke played down his own importance before the game, showed his faith in his players during the game and then played his hand at the right time to take it away from Norwich City. In short, he played it perfectly. From the change in formation and attacking substitutions to the muted, classy celebrations, it was another day that drew Farke yet closer to his new fanbase. The win drew Leeds up to third in the table, too, and it feels like they're building something now.

Bad day

David Wagner

Hearing boos from the home fans as Farke walked round and received applause from them must have stung the Norwich City manager. He was magnanimous in defeat though and credited Summerville for the quality of his strike for the equaliser. Make no mistake, though, at 2-0 up Norwich should have put this one to bed.

Adam Forshaw

The midfielder would have been craving a start against his former side but had to make do with a place on the bench and a second half cameo. Being left in a one-v-one situation against Summerville late on was never going to end well but his side's decision making created that mess. There was a chance right at the end to be a hero for Norwich and a villain for Leeds but he got the volley wrong and the response from the away end was inevitable. A tough day for a fierce competitor.

Everyone calling for change

This correspondent and everyone expressing surprise or frustration at the lack of half-time changes, or imploring Farke to take Archie Gray off before the hour mark, had a slice of humble pie waiting for them at full-time. The manager got it right, held his nerve and trusted the players on the pitch to start the job of coming back from 2-0 down. When it was time, he made bold changes and got his reward. As for Gray, he stuck at it and was still there making important challenges in stoppage time.

Off-camera moments

Luke Ayling's high five for the Leeds mascot. Ian Poveda, Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony all made sure to greet the delighted youngster as they made their way back down the tunnel, too.

Summerville imploring Byram to give him an option to play forward as he was forced to turn back with the ball in the first half.

Ayling, Gnonto and Patrick Bamford all giving Forshaw a hug as they went to warm up in the first half. Forshaw then had a catch up with Ayling by the advertising boards while the game was ongoing.

Bamford coming onto the pitch during a break in play to give Rutter some advice, then approaching Summerville for more of the same. The striker evidently felt he had spotted something the duo could exploit.

Gray, who looked knackered but never stopped, being offered an energy gel with 13 minutes left, only to decline and carry on. Ethan Ampadu geeing players up as Leeds awaited the restart at 2-2.

Ayling organising a Leeds throw from the right-back area despite not being on the pitch in the game himself. The right-back got increasingly involved as Leeds pressed to try and win it.

Cooper's leap of delight as he raced to greet Summerville and Ayling coming onto the pitch celebrating Leeds' third. Farke later lauded his leaders for their role in the victory, despite not starting. They and Bamford took on the role of extra coaching staff down the touchline during the game.

Cooper telling the centre-backs to switch on and keep concentration as Norwich restarted after going 3-2 down.

Farke's hug for Summerville and a rub on the head as the Man of the Match came off in stoppage time.

Ampadu shoving Summerville forward out of the pack of players as they approached the away end so he could receive special recognition.

Farke taking his time to walk round and applaud every side of Carrow Road before going to his own fans and almost apologetically declining his customary celebration, out of respect for Norwich. The home fans and the away fans both recognised the situation and showed their appreciation for it.

Leeds fans did get their moment to have the cheers conducted, though, as Meslier saluted them with fist pumps in the way Kalvin Phillips used to at Elland Road.

