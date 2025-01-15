Leeds United extend boardroom invite to former manager after recent health issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have extended an invitation to former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray following the 61-year-old's recent battle with bowel cancer.

A seasoned veteran of the Football League, Mowbray has received a tremendous outpouring of support from the footballing community after officially stepping away from his role at St. Andrew's Stadium last May.

Mowbray had only been in charge of Birmingham a matter of weeks, albeit winning four of the eight games he took charge of, before taking the difficult decision to stand down from the position for health reasons.

In a conversation with former Boro teammate Bernie Slaven, Mowbray revealed he had been travelling to and from Manchester for treatment over the past year in what has undoubtedly been a difficult time.

However, Mowbray did express gratitude for the response of the wider football community and the generosity shown in recent months.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray admitted members of the Elland Road hierarchy had been in touch following his period of ill health.

“I was so humbled by it, and I still am. I don’t know why [there have been so many messages]. Even Leeds United - I mean, what connection do I have with Leeds United? Yet their sporting director [Gretar Steinsson] was on the phone offering me tickets to come to the game and watch Leeds and inviting me to the boardroom."

Mowbray never featured for Leeds during his playing days but has been a regular fixture of the away dressing room and dugout over the years with no fewer than six visits as coach of West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and latterly Blackburn Rovers.