Leeds United slumped to a heavy 5-2 defeat against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites were stung by an Ivan Toney hat-trick, as well as late goals from Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa, while strikes from Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca ultimately proved to be consolations.

The result leaves Leeds ninth in the Premier League table, with eight points from their first six matches.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United will explore a January deal for Ben Brereton Diaz after failing in a last-gasp deadline day pursuit. The Whites were unwilling to match Blackburn Rovers’ valuation of £15m plus add-ons, with West Ham and Everton also keen. (Football Insider)

Arsenal refused to loan Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Newcastle United this summer, even though the player was keen on a switch to the North East before joining Southampton instead. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United dismissed the prospect of signing January target Jesse Lingard this summer because of his salary demands and age. It is understood that the Magpies were unwilling to sign any players seeking contracts of more than £150,000-a-week. (The Athletic)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained the Blues’ decision to sell Billy Gilmour to Brighton this summer. He said: “We expected more, he expected more so it was like, without pointing a finger, but it is difficult also for him and for us to not succeed, to not play at Norwich, to be relegated and then suddenly be a central midfielder for Chelsea and competing for top four and for every title. There’s a huge step in between so we were looking, the ideal solution would have been maybe that he goes again on loan as the concurrence is huge for us in central midfield and we felt like he is not the age where he can live again with five or six or seven matches during a whole season to fulfill his own potential so ideally, it would have been another loan. Billy did not want to go on loan, it was a no-go for him so in the end, we agreed to a sale.” (Evening Standard)

Lucas Moura will leave Tottenham upon the expiration of his current contracy in 2023, with Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo already considering a move for the player. Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both been linked with him in recent days. (UOL)

Chelsea’s new owners went all out to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, according to Simon Phillips. He said: “The owners did all they could to try and get him. They went to West Ham, they had conversations about him and I was told that it even went as far as structuring the payments of the deal.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Wolves hold a heavy interest in former Manchester City defender Jason Denayer. The club are chasing a free agent centre-back signing after missing out on Craig Dawson on transfer deadline day. (Express and Star)