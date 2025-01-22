Leeds United experience sandwiched into race week for Manchester United supporting sportsman
Patrick Mullins, an amateur champion jockey, was victorious in his only ride at Catterick on Tuesday and has stayed in Yorkshire ahead of his planned ride in the 2m novice hurdle at Wetherby on Thursday afternoon.
The son and assistant trainer of Irish trainer and former jockey Willie Mullins told Racing TV he had a sporting appointment of a different kind sandwiched into his Yorkshire trip. Bravely outing himself as a fan of Leeds' bitter trans-Pennine rivals, he said: "I'm a red, I'm a Manc. "Roy Keane, Denis Irwin we grew up with. I've been to a Man United and Leeds game at Old Trafford, but I've never been to Elland Road. I've got a lot of friends who are [Leeds fans], so they said we were going. I'll be wearing all white!"
Leeds are out to make it 13 unbeaten at Elland Road and reclaim top spot in the Championship after Sheffield United leapfrogged them on Tuesday night with a win over Swansea City away from home.
