Leeds United expected to receive early lift at start of new Premier League campaign

The Whites have been beaten in both of their season-openers since returning back to the country's top flight, the 4-3 defeat at Liverpool in September 2020 followed by the 5-1 hammering at Manchester United last August

Leeds, though, are firm favourites to record a victory in today's first test against visiting Wolves who are can be backed at 9-4 to win at Elland Road.

Leeds are not too far away from being near the even money mark but still a best priced 7-5 whereas the draw is on offer at 12-5.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is the clear favourite in the first goalscorer market at 23-4.

Fellow Leeds forward Rodrigo is next at 7-1, closely followed by young Whites striker Joe Gelhardt at 15-2.

With Raul Jimenez out injured, Pedro Neto (10s), Hwang Hee-Chan (10s), Daniel Podence (11s) and Morgan Gibbs-White (11s) are rated the main Wolves threats.