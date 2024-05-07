Leeds United expected to overcome early play-offs 'obstacle' but big Whites view changes
United’s quest for promotion is now dependent on the Championship play-offs in which Leeds face boss Daniel Farke’s former side Norwich City over two legs in the semi-final. As the division’s third-placed side, Leeds have home advantage for the second leg at Elland Road next Thursday evening, four days after Sunday lunchtime’s first leg at Carrow Road.
Norwich had the fourth-best home record in the division during the regular season, providing a clear big early play-off obstacle for Farke’s side to navigate in the first leg. The bookmakers, though, expect the Whites to overcome it and leave Carrow Road with a victory en route to the play-off final.
Despite United’s poor end to the season, Leeds are firm favourites for Sunday’s first leg and hovering just above the even money marker. Farke’s Whites are as short as 11-10 and no bigger than 6-5 whereas Norwich can be backed at 12-5. The draw is on offer at 13-5 and Leeds are as short as 4-11 to leave with either a draw or a victory.
As far as the tie as a whole is concerned, the bookmakers are confident that Farke’s side will book their place in the Wembley play-off final as Leeds are 4-9 to progress compared to Norwich who are 2s. The view, though, is changing on who will ultimately win the play-offs and seal promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds were favourites to win the play-offs in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s end to the regular season – albeit only just – but Southampton are now joint-favourites with most firms. Both the Whites and Saints are a best-priced 13-8 each, comfortably clear of Norwich and West Brom who are both 11-2.
