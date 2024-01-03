Leeds United expected to clear notable new year obstacle despite big warning and 'record'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke's Whites began 2024 with a 3-0 victory against Championship visitors Birmingham City on New Year's Day but attention now turns to the third round of the FA Cup. Leeds have been drawn away from home in the competition for a record 13th consecutive time and face a Sunday afternoon trip to a Peterborough United side who are on a ten-game unbeaten run and sit third in League One.

Lower league opponents Crawley Town, Newport County and Rochdale have all put Leeds out in the third round over the last decade in addition to fourth round hosts Sutton United in 2017 plus second round opponents Histon in 2008 and first round hosts Hereford United in 2007.

The bookmakers, though, firmly expect the Whites to go through inside 90 minutes at Peterborough where Leeds are odds-on with every firm and no bigger than 8-13 facing a Posh side who can be backed at 9-2.

MAIN FANCY: Joel Piroe, above, to score first in Leeds United's trip to League One highflyers Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The draw is on offer at 7-2 and Leeds are responsible for the first eight players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 15-4, just ahead of Patrick Bamford at 4s and then young striker Mateo Joseph at 5s.Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated the chief Peterborough threat at 17-2.

Victory for Leeds would put the Whites into what is the competition's last 32 and Leeds are rated as being within the top 20 most likely winners despite being 100-1 shots – the same price as Southampton.