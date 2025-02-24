Leeds United expect surgery for star man as Daniel Farke reacts to 'big blow'

Whites boss Daniel Farke has given details of big new injury blow.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu will likely need surgery on his second serious knee injury of the season.

It was in training that the midfielder picked up the problem - on a different knee to the one he damaged earlier in the campaign - and boss Daniel Farke has described it as a 'big blow' to the Whites.

Ampadu sat out the 3-1 win at Bramall Lane over second-placed Sheffield United, though played a full part in the celebrations as a late comeback wrestled the three points away from the hosts.

Farke said it's too early to tell exactly how bad the damage is but believes it's a cartilage issue.

"Different knee but a bit too early to assess it," he said.

"Looks like a cartilage injury and looking like he will need surgery. It's too soon to give a timeframe, it depends on how it works. He will definitely not be available for the upcoming weeks. It's a big blow for us. What are the chances of two big injuries in one season after not missing a minute last season?"

Farke suggested that the late blow of losing the skipper might have played a part in Leeds' nervy start at Bramall Lane, where they went 1-0 down on 14 minutes through an Illan Meslier own goal.

It took second half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe to complete a remarkable turnaround.

"Perhaps it's one reason why we didn't start well," said the German.

"Manager not in the dugout, captain with a serious injury and our most important player, so important for the whole group. Maybe it was one reason why we were too nervous. You have to stay switched on, every detail can affect momentum."