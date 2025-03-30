Leeds United will hope to soon welcome a significant increase in fans to Elland Road on a matchday and will hope to do so as a Premier League team. Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City further dented the promotion hopes of Daniel Farke’s side but they remain in the driving seat for a top-two spot come May.

Promotion to the Premier League would likely accelerate work on the expansion and development of Elland Road, with plans announced earlier this season to increase the stadium’s capacity up to 53,000. That phased construction would bring the iconic ground into UEFA Category 4 status and alongside some of Europe’s biggest and most modern stadiums.

To see exactly where an expanded Elland Road might sit among Europe’s elite, the YEP has taken a look at the top 30 average attendances across the continent’s top five divisions, according to Transfermarkt, with a 53,000-capacity Elland Road inserted under the presumption it sells out every week. Take a look below to see where it would rank alongside the likes of Old Trafford, Camp Nou and San Siro.