Leeds United exit update with duo’s injury pain, forward’s three minutes and defender’s assists

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke recently admitted there simply isn’t time for him to keep tabs on all of the club’s loanees due to his focus on the current squad at Thorp Arch.

The German was quizzed on how different the situation is to normal due to the sheer number of temporary moves made by Whites players in the summer. A grand total of 10 went out on loan to international and domestic destinations, many of them taking advantage of relegation clauses in their contracts. The situation led Farke to declare that no club in Western Europe had ever had to deal with such a ‘unique’ transfer window, but once Leeds got their own incoming business down the season settled down and Leeds are currently in form and playing good football – all of which has put the summer exodus to the back of minds around Elland Road.

As for the manager himself, he says he cannot concern himself with how loanees are faring.

“If I’m honest, it’s not too much my topic,” he said.

"I don’t have the time or energy. I’m just focused on the players we have with us. I’m not too concerned or worried about the players out on loan. We follow quite closely what they are doing, for example during the international break, there is some time to think more about this topic, but we will do this when the time is right. Let them keep going with their clubs right now and we will focus on the players we have with us.”

One player in particular who is yet to find his groove out on loan is youngster Sonny Perkins, a highly-rated forward who was signed from West Ham United and shone in the Under 21s last season. To date Perkins has struggled to break into the Oxford United side in League One and has gained just a handful of minutes of league action.

Farke was asked to comment on the striker’s situation but politely declined out of respect for Oxford United and their boss Liam Manning.

“In general I don’t want to talk too much about the players that are out on loan and not with us at the moment, because it’s not my business,” he said.

"I would not expect the Tottenham manager to comment about our players and for that I respect that each and every club has their own business. Each and every player has to make sure they are spot on to be successful out on loan. I won’t comments on any decisions of other managers, I have too much respect.”

The YEP has taken a look at how 20 of the club’s summer exits, both permanents and loans, are getting on with their new or temporary clubs and it’s fair to say there have been mixed fortunes. From Rodrigo’s goals to Tyler Adams’ and Tyler Roberts’ injury frustrations, here’s the latest.

1 . Rodrigo (Al-Rayyan) The striker has scored three goals in four Qatar Stars League games. Tomorrow they face Al-Markhiya in the Qatari Stars Cup. Al-Rayyan sit second in the league, a point off top spot. Rodrigo has not been called up for Spain since his move. Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD Photo Sales

2 . Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) Ever-present for all 12 games. His only goal came against Aberdeen, a glancing header from a set-piece in a 2-1 win. Eintracht Frankfurt sit eighth in the Bundesliga. National team career is yet to resurrect itself. Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

3 . Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) The forward has played just 61 minutes of football since arriving as a summer transfer. Ex-Blues boss John Eustace hoped the calf injury would keep Roberts out for just four weeks but two months on he hasn't returned. Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales