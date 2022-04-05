Ahead of Saturday's clash at Watford, we have worked out the average league position of the sides that the bottom seven will face in their final batch of games to work out who has the hardest and easiest run ins.

This is done by adding up the league placings of the sides that each team has to face and dividing the total by the number of fixtures remaining for each team.

This does not factor in home advantage, or what each opponent has left to play for, but it gives an idea of the strength of opponents that each team battling the drop will face.

So, out of Norwich City, Burnley, Watford, Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Brentford, who has it worst?

For comparison, the full run-ins of those seven sides are listed below.

Brentford: West Ham (h), Watford (a), Tottenham (h), Man Utd (a), Southampton (h), Everton (a), Leeds (h).

Newcastle United: Wolves (h), Leicester (h), Crystal Palace (h), Norwich (a), Liverpool (h), Man City (a), Arsenal (h), Burnley (a).

Leeds United: Watford (a), Crystal Palace (a), Man City (h), Arsenal (a), Chelsea (h), Brighton (h), Brentford (a).

Everton: Burnley (a), Man Utd (h), Leicester (h), Liverpool (a), Chelsea (h), Leicester (a), Watford (a), Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (h), Arsenal (a).

Watford: Leeds (h), Brentford (h), Man City (a), Burnley (h), Crystal Palace (a), Everton (h), Leicester (h), Chelsea (a).

Burnley: Everton (h), Norwich (a), West Ham (a), Southampton (h), Wolves (h), Watford (a), Aston Villa (h), Tottenham (a), Aston Villa (a), Newcastle (h).

Norwich City: Burnley (h), Man Utd (a), Newcastle (h), Aston Villa (a), West Ham (h), Leicester (a), Wolves (a), Tottenham (h).

1. Burnley ('easiest') Sum of league positions of opponents: 122. Games left: 10 Average league position of remaining opponents: 12th (12.2).

2. Brentford Sum of league positions of opponents: 80. Games left: 7. Average league position of remaining opponents: 11th (11.43).

3. Watford Sum of league positions of opponents: 89. Games left: 8. Average league position of remaining opponents: 11th (11.13).

4. Norwich City Sum of league positions of opponents: 80. Games left: 8. Average league position of remaining opponents: 10th (10.0 exact).