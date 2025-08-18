Leeds United team news is in for tonight’s first game of the Premier League season against Everton at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for tonight’s first game of the Premier League season against Everton which features three full debuts and a huge boost.

Right back star Jayden Bogle was a doubt for tonight’s contest having missed United’s last two pre-season friendlies with a hip flexor injury.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke revealed that Bogle had been part-integrated back into team training on Wednesday and that he was set to join team training for the first time on Friday afternoon.

The Whites boss said a late decision would then be taken on his participation based on how Bogle fared in the sessions leading up to Everton’s visit.

As part of a huge opening game boost, Bogle has been declared fit enough to start and lines up for a new-look Whites whose team features three full debuts.

Summer signings goalkeeper Lucas Perri, left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and midfielder Anton Stach all start for Farke’s Whites whilst fellow new boys Sean Longstaff, Lukas Nmecha and the back-from injury Sebastiaan Bornauw make the bench.

Bornauw suffered a calf strain in United’s very first session in their pre-season training camp in Germany and had been absent since but the Belgian returned to training at the start of the week.

Centre-back Jaka Bijol, another summer signing, is suspended as he serves a one-game ban for his red card in his final appearance for Udinese in Serie A. In his absence, Pascal Struijk partners Joe Rodon at the heart of the Whites defence.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was unveiled as United’s eighth signing of the summer on Friday afternoon but Farke has warned after the international break would probably be a more realistic estimate of when the forward was fully ready.

Calvert-Lewin is not involved in the clash against his former side for whom new signing Jack Grealish is on the bench.

Leeds United v Everton: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka; James, Gnonto, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Ramazani, Harrison, Nmecha.