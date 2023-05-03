Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City easiest v hardest run-ins gallery
Leeds United have just four games left in their bid to beat the dreaded Premier League drop – but how does the club’s run-in compare to those of their relegation rivals?
Leeds are only outside of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference separates a trio of relegation-battling rivals in third-bottom Nottingham Forest, fourth-bottom Leeds and also fifth-bottom Leicester City, all of whom have 30 points.
Leicester, Leeds and Forest are all one point ahead of Everton who are five points clear of a Southampton side marooned at the bottom of the table. Looking upwards, there is a four-point gap to 15th-laced West Ham United who are three adrift of Wolves but the Hammers have played a game less than ever other team.
Here, we run through the final four fixtures faced by the division’s bottom six sides and rank each team’s run-in from ‘easiest’ to ‘hardest’ based on the average league position of each side’s remaining opponents.