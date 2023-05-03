Leeds United have just four games left in their bid to beat the dreaded Premier League drop – but how does the club’s run-in compare to those of their relegation rivals?

Leeds are only outside of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference separates a trio of relegation-battling rivals in third-bottom Nottingham Forest, fourth-bottom Leeds and also fifth-bottom Leicester City, all of whom have 30 points.

Leicester, Leeds and Forest are all one point ahead of Everton who are five points clear of a Southampton side marooned at the bottom of the table. Looking upwards, there is a four-point gap to 15th-laced West Ham United who are three adrift of Wolves but the Hammers have played a game less than ever other team.

Here, we run through the final four fixtures faced by the division’s bottom six sides and rank each team’s run-in from ‘easiest’ to ‘hardest’ based on the average league position of each side’s remaining opponents.

1 . Nottingham Forest ('easiest' run-in) Remaining fixtures: Southampton (h), Chelsea (a), Arsenal (h), Crystal Palace (a). Average position of remaining opponents: 11th (11.0 exact).

2 . Southampton (second easiest run-in) Remaining fixtures: Nottingham Forest (a), Fulham (h), Brighton (a), Liverpool (h). Average position of remaining opponents: 10th (10.25).

3 . West Ham United (third easiest run-in) Remaining fixtures: Manchester City (a), Manchester United (h), Brentford (a), Leeds United (h), Leicester City (a). Average position of remaining opponents: 10th (9.6).

4 . Everton (third hardest run-in) Remaining fixtures: Brighton (a), Manchester City (h), Wolves (a), Bournemouth (h). Average position of remaining opponents: 9th (9.25).